A Twin Lake man found in possession of brass knuckles was sentenced to probation and jail time for the charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Andrew Joseph Falbe, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony count of miscellaneous dangerous weapon — attempted. A felony count of miscellaneous weapon possession was dismissed.
Falbe was sentenced to one year probation and to serve two days in jail and was given credit for two days already served. He was ordered to pay $258 in fines and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation.
In rendering her sentence, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said she has seen more cases involving brass knuckles in the last few years than in her entire law career.
“The problem is, is that these are being sold everywhere,” the judge said. “They’re selling them in novelty stores, but it’s still a felony to possess these.
“But I can see Mr. Falbe that it appears you’re doing everything you need to, to manage your mental health problems. I commend you for that.”
Although Falbe had no comments to make, he thanked the judge for the words of praise.
Both Beth Hand, Mason County assistant prosecutor, and Al Swanson, defense attorney, had simply asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation/parole department.