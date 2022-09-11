AMBER TWP. — A 36-year-old Mason County woman died as the result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of Johnson Road and the U.S. 31 Bypass in Amber Township.
Two cars were partially crumpled with one sent into the ditch.
A silver Dodge Grand Caravan settled into a ditched and a blue Ford Escape remained in the roadway. Both cars were extensively damaged.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, his agency's preliminary investigation indicated the Ford was traveling south on U.S. 31 when the minivan traveling on eastbound Johnson Road failed to stop for the stop sign.
"The silver minivan entered the intersection and was struck broadside in the driver side, pinning the driver in the van," Cole stated in the release. "The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Mason County woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A 19-year-old female passenger in the minivan (also from Mason County) received injuries, as did all three occupants in the southbound Ford," Cole stated. "The driver of the Ford and his two passengers are from Wisconsin."
Cole stated those injured in the crash were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS. The extent of the injuries ranged from moderate to serious.
Law enforcement closed U.S. 31 from U.S. 10 to North Scottville Road to conduct its investigation. It was reopened shortly before 3 p.m.
Agencies responding to the scene included the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, the Scottville Fire Department, the Custer Fire Department and its Jaws of Life unit, the Ludington Fire Department and its Jaws of Life unit, and Life EMS, Cole stated.
The Mason County Victim Services Unit also responded to the hospital to assist family members there, Cole stated.
The crash remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.