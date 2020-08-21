BRANCH — Two people were flown to regional hospitals Friday evening after sustaining critical injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by an SUV in Branch.
Mason County Sheriff Chief Deputy Oscar Devila said a motorcycle being driven by a Stanton man in his 50s with a Stanton woman in her 40s as his passenger was eastbound on U.S. 10 when a Dodge Durango turned in front of it near Branch Grocery.
“Both were critically injured,” Devila said. “(The man) was flown to Munson (Healthcare) in Traverse City. (The woman) went to Ludington and then was flown to Grand Rapids.”
Branch Fire Chief Steve McVicker said the Durango pulled out from the grocery store into the path of the motorcycle and the motorcycle collided with the side of the Durango. The driver of the Durango was not hurt.
McVicker said the Stanton man was flown via AeroMed Air Ambulance. Members of the Custer Fire Department assisted with traffic control as well as establishing a landing zone for AeroMed so it could land at the scene. The landing zone was established on Tyndall Road, north of U.S. 10.
McVicker said his department was called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Devila said deputies were still investigating the accident at around 6:35 p.m.
Along with Custer and Branch fire departments, the sheriff’s office and Life EMS, first responders were assisted at the scene by deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control, Devila said.