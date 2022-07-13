The ice cream shop on North Lakeshore Drive has changed hands.
It’s now called Laney’s Scoops, and it’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The shop’s three new co-owners — Lindsay Spence, Bill Williams and Jen Stubbs — bought it late last summer and ran it for about a month at the tailend of the season.
This year, they opened on May 13. At first it was only for the weekends, but they’ve been open every day of the week ever since Ludington schools let out for the summer.
That’s because, for now, it’s the owners’ teenage kids who are working at the shop, which is named after Jen and Bill’s daughter, Delaney Williams.
Serving up ice cream alongside their parents at 1934 N. Lakeshore Drive are three of Jen and Bill’s kids — Delaney, 17; McKenna Williams, 16; and Taj Williams, 13 — as well as two of Lindsay’s — Kamyla Latimer, 14, and Malachi Spence, 16.
Laney’s Scoops is the fourth business to operate there since 2020. Last season, an entrepreneur couple from Big Rapids used it as a second location for their own ice cream shop, and for a few months prior, the place was known as Blues Ques & Cream.
And for 18 years before that, it was a local staple known as DJ’s Dairy Creme & Snack Bar. Big, white letters from those days remain on the roof, spelling “Dairy Creme Ice Cream.”
It was Jen’s idea to go in on the shop after the previous ownership cleared out, Bill said. Then, the two went to Lindsay, who has managed and worked at restaurants for 20 years.
While none of the three had ever been business owners, it wasn’t a difficult decision, they said.
“It’s kind of what I’ve always wanted to do,” Lindsay said. “I’ve always wanted to run my own, or have my own restaurant.”
Bill said he has relished the “chance to do something you like, or to own something,” adding, “It’s great. I get to work with my kids, and family comes by.”
If anything, the main obstacle has been “finding enough time to run this,” said Lindsay, adding that she works three other jobs.
Jen also works a full-time job on top of Laney’s Scoops, while Bill quit his this year “to be all in on this.”
Still, Lindsay said they haven’t tried to make new hires yet. Bill joked that “luckily, we have enough kids that don’t have a choice.”
McKenna, who worked there last year under the Big Rapids ownership, said it’s “very fun” working with the family this year.
“I thought it was pretty cool honestly,” she said of her family taking the reins. “We’ve never done anything like this before, and we get to spend a lot of time together now since we’re all out here.”
This season, business has been “pretty good” so far, Lindsay said.
“It was slow to start, of course, and then Memorial Day was super busy, but pretty much every day it’s pretty good. It doesn’t get crazy, but that’s fine.”
From shakes to malts to banana splits, customers at the window can expect “pretty much anything with ice cream” to be on offer, she said.
Cyclones, which she said are like Blizzards from Dairy Queen, come in flavors with names like “Brownie Blaze,” with chocolate syrup and brownie pieces; “Michigan Campfire,” with marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate chips; and “Grasshopper,” a fusion of mint and fudge.
Parfaits and sundaes are on the menu, as well as hand-dipped and premium soft serve ice cream.
“We really like it,” Lindsay said of running the shop. “We actually want to start doing food options … like pulled pork sandwiches, maybe burgers and hot dogs. And then this winter, we want to stay open and do soups, sandwiches, and pulled pork and stuff.”