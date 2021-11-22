Ludington Area Schools board members Josh Snyder and Stephanie Reed will need to be appointed to the board after it was discovered that neither signed their acceptance of office following their respective elections within the amount of time needed.
According to a press release from the district, Snyder and Reed needed to sign an Acceptance of Office form within 10 days of the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Instead, both signed the acceptance when they each took their respective oaths of office in January 2017.
"The administrative assistant and I were reviewing files, and that's when they signed their acceptance of office (in January 2017). It was kind of a technicality," said Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis. "When you discover that, you have to fix it."
Mathis said the signing of the acceptance form typically happens at school district offices following elections.
"We as districts facilitate that," she said, "so the paperwork is consistent from one election to the next."
The forms for the acceptance of office and the oath of office signed by Snyder and Reed were each dated at the same date and time, Mathis said.
In working with Thrun Law Firm, the district discovered there is not a provision to correct this in state law. The discovery was made before the Nov. 15 meeting, and neither Snyder or Reed participated. Consequently, the two board seats are to be treated as vacancies that have not been filled.
Mathis said that because the vacancies were not filled within 30 days — that is, within 30 days of the Nov. 8, 2016, general election — the decision for filling the openings goes to the local intermediate school district. In this case, it would be the West Shore Educational Services District.
The ESD board can choose who it wants to fill those two seats.
"They don't have to appoint (Snyder and Reed)," Mathis said. "They can appoint as they see fit."
The situation is different than what Mason County Central is working through at this time. There, Becky Alway turned in her resignation from the school board, and MCC is still within its 30 days to appoint a new member to the board. If MCC fails to make an appointment within 30 days, then the West Shore ESD would need to fill the vacancy.
Because Reed and Snyder served on the board since the 2016 election, the district needed to review all of the board decisions over that time. Mathis said if there were any decisions made by the Ludington school board without a quorum because the pair were not properly seated, then the board can make a motion to affirm all previous decisions.
“The question will be does it invalidate anything that we have done in the past,” she said. “Thankfully, in many cases, most of the board votes are 7-0, but anything that would have a question would then need a resolution to affirm previous decisions.”
Mathis said she went through a similar situation when she was the superintendent at Newaygo. The Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency board appointed a member of a local board once the a 30-day period expired.
Mathis said the district is nearing the completion of a review of all motions passed by the school board in the years that Snyder and Reed were thought to be properly seated.
West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said his district's board is in the process of potentially having a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to make the appointments to Ludington's board. West Shore ESD's next regularly scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 14. A special meeting notice has not been issued.
"We don't want to wait that long," Jeffrey said. "So, we're going to try to do something on the 30th. We need to confirm with everybody there or to make sure we have enough there for a quorum."
Jeffrey said he does not want to take the vote of the ESD board for granted, but said he believed it would not change the 2016 vote that initially elected Reed and Snyder to the Ludington school board.
"It's hard for me to imagine (the ESD board) would do something counter to the will of those voters," he said. "There was not a plan to solicit additional nominations. It doesn't mean that we couldn't. It's really important that these two individuals were elected within the time frame. The public has spoken.
"It was my understanding they were sworn in. They attended meetings. It was a technical error," Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey also said that these particular board seats come up for an election again in 2022. Public school board members are elected to 6-year terms.
Ludington's school board next has a regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13. The appointments by West Shore ESD's board, if made on Nov. 30, can be seated for Dec. 13.
"I think we're looking at Nov. 30 to try to have the process taken care of before … a potential interruption of service," Jeffrey said.