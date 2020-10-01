Two local townships, Eden and Branch, will have road millage proposals on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The ballot language for each proposal is published on the state website, www.michigan.gov/vote.
Eden
The Township of Eden will have a new road millage proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot for road maintenance, improvement and brining.
The millage is for an additional 1.00 mill, or $1.00 per $1,000 taxable value. If it passes, it will be levied for 6 years — from 2020 to 2025. The mill is estimated to generate $30,544 in the first year it is levied.
This will be the first time the township has had a road maintenance proposal, according to Township Clerk Julie Van Dyke.
“With a cut in state funds, (the township) is in need of funds for brining and maintenance,” she said.
Van Dyke expected the millage would pass.
“Residents are well aware of what the roads need. I’m sure they will be in favor,” she said.
The majority of local townships have road millages and Eden is following suit, said Township Supervisor Roger Nash.
The millage, if it passes, will be disbursed by the township.
Branch
Branch Township also has a road millage proposal on its ballot for November.
The proposed 1 mill increase is for road maintenance, improvements and brining. If it passes, it will continue for 6 years and generate an estimated $57,847 in the first year it is levied.
This will be the township’s first millage request.
“We now brine the roads and need to maintain the roads. The (cost) has gone up triple in the last 12 years,” said Township Supervisor Michael Shoup.
Specifically, the cost to pave and seal coat the roads has increased, he said.
Shoup expects the proposal will be favorable.
“It’s up to the constituents,” he said.
The township put the proposal on the November ballot so the greatest amount of residents can vote on it.
If it is authorized by voters, the funds raised by the millage will be disbursed by the Township of Branch.
“It will only be spent on Branch Township local roads,” Shoup said.