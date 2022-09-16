Two Ludington men received stab wounds following an argument early Thursday morning according to Ludington Police.
One man was arrested as a result of the altercation.
A 33-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. The victim, a 24-year-old, refused emergency medical treatment for stab wounds to the arm at the scene. It is unknown if the victim sought treatment at a later time.
The 33-year-old was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for self-inflicted knife wounds to the arm. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Police say that the two were arguing about a woman they both had a dating history with.
They were called at 4 a.m. to the intersection of Pine and Jackson streets.