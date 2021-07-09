Upgrades to two of Ludington’s marinas are on the city council’s agenda for its meeting Monday.
The council will consider hiring a consultant to assist with repairs to a Harbor View Marina sidewalk.
A state-hired consultant determined last year the sidewalk had settled to a hazardous degree in multiple locations, according to the meeting packet.
Sidewalk repairs would allow some sewer infrastructure and parts of the marina’s gas pump to be replaced.
For an estimated cost of $25,000, Wade Trim Inc., a Traverse City consulting firm, proposes to investigate the issues, create plans and specifications and issue the project for bidding.
The project could be expected to begin in fall or spring 2022, Brian Sousa, vice president of the firm, wrote in the proposal.
At the municipal marina, a $250,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources could cover the replacement of its floating F dock if the council approves it.
Marina manager Jim Christensen is also requesting the council purchase the dock from Meeco Sullivan, a floating dock manufacturer based in Oklahoma that replaced the C dock last year.
The F dock replacement would be anticipated to start after Labor Day next year, Christensen wrote.
Docks D and E will be the next to be addressed.
A and B docks are stationary, not floating, and Meeco Sullivan cannot address them. The replacement of those docks will likely come “down the road at some point,” Christensen said.
Also on Monday
The council will discuss the creation of a new master plan, which needs to be rewritten or amended every five years. Ludington’s current master plan will expire after this year.
The master plan lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
The next planning commission meeting could be a joint meeting with the council to discuss goals for the plan, said Heather Tykoski, community development director, at the last commission meeting.
September and October would be used to gather public feedback, according to the timeline in the packet. A public hearing is expected to be held in November, with a vote in December.
The council will also consider allowing City Manager Mitch Foster to attend the International City/County Management Association Conference on Oct. 2-6 in Portland, Oregon for a cost of $1,905.
The conference will gather “local government management peers from around the world for professional development, connection, growing in the profession and enjoying each other’s company again,” its website says.