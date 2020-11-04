Ludington Area Schools on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 case list to add an additional student, who attends Franklin Elementary School.
The positive COVID-19 case pushed the case count at LASD to seven students.
Additionally, the district was notified that one of its bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the bus driver has not been at school since Oct. 16 and has not had any contact with school personnel while contagious.
That brings the total number of positive cases to eight, with two at Foster Elementary School, two at Ludington High School, one each at Lakeview and Franklin elementariness, one at O.J. DeJonge Middle School and one in the transportation department.
The uptick in cases — and especially the close contacts in regards to staff — forced the district to go to remote learning starting today, Kennedy previously stated.
“To be clear, this decision must be made because the district simply does not have access to enough qualified staff members to fill the vacancies created by quarantining 20 staff members as close contacts to positive cases,” Kennedy wrote.
Kennedy stated in a letter to parents on Monday that the 14 days will began last Saturday, Oct. 31. In-person instruction is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 16.
“It may be necessary to extend remote learning for additional days and weeks based upon how case counts transpire over the next two weeks,” Kennedy stated Monday. “We will keep you updated on this as we move forward.”