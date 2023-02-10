Anyone traveling through downtown Ludington may notice some construction at the southwest corner of Rath Avenue and Ludington Avenue. The space at 225 West Ludington Avenue, located under the Ludington Apartments will soon be the location for More Cottage Works and Wave Nutrition.
Cottage Works owner Julie VanDyke stated that her new location will be in addition to her current store located on U.S. 10 between Ludington and Scottville and it will offer more home and cottage decor items. Wave Nutrition will offer healthy food options. VanDyke owns both businesses and stated that Wave Nutrition will be replacing Next Level Nutrition which closed last fall.
“We are taking an empty non-white-boxed commercial space and working with the owner/developer to add electricity, plumbing and HVAC as well as finishing the walls, flooring and ceiling,” VanDyke said. “We will be adding a large bar, refrigerator, ice maker, stainless steel three compartment sink and a hand wash sink to the space to house Wave Nutrition.
“Wave Nutrition offers food for every ‘body;’ rich in nutrients, high in protein, low in calories and sugar. They are the perfect meal replacement for a customer on the go. Products offered will be protein shakes, energizing tea bombs, loaded coffees, pre/post workout refreshers, protein oats, along with many dairy free options.”
VanDyke was first approached about opening another storefront last year by building owner Bob Neal. She stated that she did not want to see the prime business location just sit there empty, so she went to take a look at the building and quickly realized if she was going to open a store there, it wasn’t going to be as easy as she thought.
“We walked through the space and realized how much work it would be to get it ready for retail use and that was why so many others had not signed on,” she said. “We met with Bob Budreau of Greenridge Realty and decided to take on the challenge. After months of negotiations with the owner/developer, we are moving forward soon with the construction phase. The developer has contracted with Christian Vogel with Matthew 6 Construction to tackle the job.”
As Cottage Works celebrates 14 years this year, VanDyke hopes that the new businesses downtown will not only help generate customers for the downtown Ludington area, but that it will also let people know about their original location on U.S. 10.
“We hope to gain more awareness of Cottage Works with the More Cottage Works shop downtown,” she said. “Our east location on the corner of Stiles (Road) and U.S. 10 will remain open and available to our cottage owners from around five counties who may not have the desire to drive and park downtown.
“We need more shopping downtown for the convenience of our local residents and tourists. Adding more options will bring more foot traffic to all of the downtown businesses. We hope that our longer open hours will inspire others to stay open into the evenings as well.”
Currently, VanDyke stated that she’s hoping for a late May, early June opening with hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.