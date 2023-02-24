Two recall petitions of Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau were approved during a clarity hearing of the Mason County Election Commission Friday afternoon at the Mason County Courthouse.
The commission — composed of Mason County Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Tim Iteen, a resident of the township, filed three petitions to recall Bleau.
Bleau did not attend the hearing, and the Daily News attempted to contact him via email Friday afternoon but did not receive a response by presstime.
Iteen was happy with the results of the hearing.
“We know the process now. That was the big thing. Talking to a lot more citizens, and we’ve got a lot more help,” Iteen said. “They’re going to probably to appeal… I’m thinking he’s not going to, either…
“I’m super happy it went through.”
The commission approved two of the three petitions, unanimously. Before calling a vote, Nellis explained the difference of stating a fact or an opinion. Something stated as a fact could be inaccurate, but it was stated in a way of fact.
“A specific fact… you can go to other places to fact check, so to speak,” Nellis said. “The person that is defending this knows what they’re defending, and they have the ability to fight back and make a counter-argument.”
Through that explanation, the commissioners decided to approve the first two petitions. The commission members said the two petitions contained arguable facts, and that’s what led to the votes.
The third petition was denied unanimously.
Iteen spoke to each of the three petitions, reading a prepared statement for each. He explained the genesis of each petition from how Jerry Bleau knew of the water billing issues from the township to the number of employees that quit from their positions to statements made by Bleau about his position.
Bleau submitted a written statement to the commission that Kelly read into the record. Bleau said only one section of the first petition was accurate — that he and his wife, PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau are married.
“All three of the petitions are not factual and lack sufficient clarity,” Jerry Bleau wrote the commission. “I argue that all three petitions fail to identify exactly what I allegedly did or failed to do. In other words, they don’t allege specific conduct, which is what the statute requires.”
The hearing — the second in as many months — was attended by roughly 14 people, fewer than packed room in January.
Lisa Nagel, who recently resigned from the township, read a statement aloud, the same, she said, was from her resignation letter.
“Gaslighting, preferential unequal treatment, ostracized, confidential reporting not kept confidential, poor hiring practices, mental abuse, lack of communication, passive-aggressive harassment, toxic environment, outright lies and deception. I cannot continue to work someplace where myself and others are treated this way on a daily basis,” Nagel said during public comment. “No one should be treated this way.”
In January, the commission approved one of two petitions against Karie Bleau. At that same time, two petitions filed against Jerry Bleau failed to pass the commission. Karie Bleau filed an appeal shortly thereafter, but it was withdrawn before the hearing date.
The decision of the commission can be appealed in the next 10 business days.