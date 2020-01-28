SHERMAN TWP. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Tuesday morning on U.S. 31 between East Fountain and East Beyer roads in Sherman Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and fire departments from Grant, Fountain, Free Soil and Pere Marquette townships responded to the scene, along with EMS crews and Jaws of Life, according to Brock Cameron of the Grant Township Fire Department.
Cameron told the Daily News he was first on the scene, noting that he believed the crash occurred at roughly 9 a.m.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told said the crash involved a 48-year-old Branch man and a 49-year-old Manistee woman.
According to Cameron, the crash occurred after the Branch man, who was driving a burgundy Buick LeSabre in the northbound lane of U.S. 31, lost control of the vehicle he was driving and swerved into an oncoming black Ford F-150 pickup truck that being driven southbound by the Manistee woman.
“I was talking to (the driver of the Buick). He said he lost control of the car,” Cameron said. “Fountain ended up showing up with Jaws.”
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.