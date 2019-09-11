PENTWATER TWP. — An Indiana man and his daughter died following a vehicle crash that occurred at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near West Hammet Road in Pentwater Township, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Mast said deputies responded to the scene where a 2013 GMC Yukon, driven by 52-year-old Mark Hezlep of South Bend, Indiana, is believed to have left the road in the northbound lane, driven into the median and into a crashed into a large tree after the drifting off behind the wheel.
Hezlep was extricated from his vehicle and transported by an AeroMed Helicopter to a Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he passed away.
Hezlep’s daughter, 26-year-old Casey Emmons of Lakeview, Indiana, was the passenger, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mast.
In addition to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Hart Post, Life EMS, Pentwater Fire and Rescue and the Hart Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Mast said the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.
“At this time, we do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor, although we are suspicious of fatigue,” Mast said.