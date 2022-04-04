Two people were believed to have remained in the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Benona Township.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 and one of the passengers were thought to still be in the hospital following the crash that took place at 12:34 a.m., Saturday.
“I know he was injured quite severely,” Mast said of the driver, Ryan Allen, 21, of Shelby. “I don’t have a status…
“From what I was told, he was very lucky to be living after it.”
A passenger, Jillian Mitteer, 19, of Shelby, suffered two broken legs, and she was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon via Life EMS.
Mast believed she was also in the hospital with her serious injuries. She was sitting in the middle of the back seat of the truck.
Hayden Zaverl, 21, of Hart, died in the crash as a result of injuries he sustained. He was sitting behind Allen.
The truck Allen was driving lost control early Saturday morning as it was traveling westbound on West Fish Road in Benona Township when it lost control and hit a series of trees.
Mackenzie Wagner, 23, of Shelby, had some scrapes, Mast said, and he refused medical attention. Wagner was sitting in the front passenger seat.
Courtnie Brown, 19, of Whitehall, had apparent but non life-threatening injuries, Mast said, and refused to be transported from the scene. Brown was sitting in the rear passenger seat behind Wagner.
The accident remains under investigation, and he said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
Mast was grateful for the work by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team.
“They’re very much appreciated. Otherwise, we’re at the mercy of (Michigan State Police), and their team is hours away. We call up to (Mason County Sheriff) Kim (Cole), and they send people down running to help us,” Mast said.