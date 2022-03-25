It’s up to the public to help decide if U Dig It Community Garden will receive a grant to help fund expansion efforts and additional programming.
The garden is seeking a $5,000 Gardens for Good grant through Nature’s Path Organic. There are 22 grants available this year, and winners will be determined through online votes.
Voting started Friday, ends April 1 and can be done at www.naturespath.com/gardens.
Winners will be announced on April 14.
Sara Bolan is the director of U Dig It, located located behind Ludington United Methodist Church, where local folks grow produce to take home or donate to people in need, and where various educational workshops take place.
Bolan is urging people to vote for the garden if they can.
“I really think we could have a pretty good chance if we could get the votes in,” she said.
Grant winners are selected based not only on vote tallies, but also in-person judging of the top gardens by representatives from Nature’s Path.
“They actually do an assessment of the garden … and what we’re doing for the community to make sure it meets their goals,” Bolan said.
She feels good about U Dig It’s chances because of the work the organization has done to supply fresh, organic produce to the Lakeshore Food Club.
Those who tend the garden beds also get to take home produce, and many of those folks have donated to the food club, as well.
U Dig It partnered with A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) and Michigan State University Extension to offer gardening lessons to local kids last summer. That program is expected to return in an expanded capacity this year, with longer sessions and more kids participating.
“In the past it was an hour long, but this year it’s going to be two hours for each session,” Bolan said of the eight-week program slated to start June 23. It’s open to children ages 7-11 and up to 30 will be accepted for each lesson.
Adult workshops could be coming in the future, too.
The garden has also gotten a jumpstart on its expansion, moving back the fencing around the garden to allow for more beds.
There will be a community work session April 8-9 to get the beds placed.
“We’re going to be doing a big weekend where we’ve got a bunch of volunteers and local businesses that are helping us out and putting in a dozen more beds,” Bolan said. “And I know this next year we’re going to be expanding even more.
“We’re adding a native plant area — we already had one but we’re adding another — and what I’d love to see down the road is putting in a greenhouse, or some structure where (kids) can meet in inclement weather. We’re hoping that’s something we can do.”
The grant funds being sought are meant for gardens that serve “a demonstrated need,” and Bolan thinks U Dig It’s support of the food club, its youth programming and its area partnerships will qualify.
She hopes the public agrees.
“We’re just trying to come up with ways to do more for the community,” Bolan said. “If we could get people to vote for our garden, that would be fantastic.”
AFFEW MERGER
Bolan also noted that the community garden formally merged with AFFEW in January, which allows U Dig It Community Garden to operate under the umbrella of AFFEW’s nonprofit status, opening the door for the grant opportunity. It also saves the garden from having to seek its own 501©3 approval, which can be a time-consuming process.
Bolan is on the AFFEW board, and with the organizations’ shared interests, she said the partnership just made sense.
“We’re pretty excited,” she said. “It seemed like a perfect fit.”
For more information about the grant, volunteering or accessing a bed space at the garden, email Bolan at udicgarden@gmail. To learn more about youth programming, and possible upcoming adult programming classes, visit www.affew.org.