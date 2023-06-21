Violent crime and drugs continue to be points of focus for the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten told the Daily News in an interview last week.
“Those are far and away, the two biggest areas, and those are necessarily priorities for us,” Totten said last Thursday.
Totten became the lead attorney in his office on May 5, 2022. The Kalamazoo native started at the Department of Justice out of law school, then returned to Michigan to raise his family. He taught criminal law at Michigan State for a decade and then spent the last three-plus years in state government as an attorney.
In his time in the office — a little more than a year — is that what he sees in a district that includes the Upper Peninsula and much of the Lower Peninsula are things that also challenging elsewhere.
“I think the challenges we’re seeing in Michigan are similar to what we’re seeing all across the nation,” he said, saying later, “Violent crime is certainly been increasing all around the United States.”
Totten said it is in the summer months when those alleged offenses take place more often than in the winter months, and typically in more urban areas. But those cases of violence aren’t simply for firearms.
“Our violent crime unit also covers child exploitation. And that’s everywhere. We have quite stringent federal penalties for the possession, distribution and production of child pornography. We focus on the worst cases. Hands-on offenders, especially in cases that involve production of child pornography. We have those cases all over.”
A related form of those cases are from sextortion cases where online predators pretend they’re someone they aren’t to either many sexually explicit images or money.
Totten said that females tend to be the victims of the sextortion cases where additional images are sought. The victims of sextortion cases that seek money are typically males.
He cited the case of Jordan DeMay, 17, of Marquette, where three Nigerians allegedly sought funds from DeMay.
“He sent $300, which is what he had. They said, ‘Send us the rest or we’re going to send this out.’ When he wouldn’t, they then said — this is all documented in text messages — ‘We’re about to send this, so you should kill yourself.’ He went and got his dad’s gun and killed himself,” Totten said. “Just utterly, utterly tragic. Nobody saw this coming.”
Totten said in cases such as sextortion, when a victim may not be comfortable even telling their family, law enforcement may be able to help. And, everyone needs to be careful with online interactions.
“That’s something we’re seeing more and more of. It’s a message for every parent. Every person that has access to online, that has access to SnapChat to text messaging to Facebook, this is happening all over,” Totten said. “Just getting that message out that, … don’t trust everybody (you) talk to online. Be very skeptical. People are not who they say are. Don’t send images of yourself.”
Drugs continues to be a major issue with the two primary drugs taking prominence being methamphetamine and fentanyl. Each is being produced by drug cartels, and Totten’s office and other law enforcement agencies are working to curb the drugs from coming. The two drugs, though, are very different.
“Meth is obviously highly addictive and the pure meth — this is not the stuff that is being cooked locally, this is the stuff coming from Mexico, from the cartels — it creates potential longterm mental health issues,” Totten said. “The physical effect it has on a person is devastating.
“Fentanyl is just plain deadly. Even trace amounts can prove deadly. We’re seeing people die. Before, when we see people die from addiction, it’s kind of this long road, there’s warning signals being sent up. There’s family and friends that kind of see it. There’s an opportunity to intervene.
“With fentanyl, you have these kind of counterfeit pills that are made to look like a Xanax, Adderall or an Oxycontin. Somebody, a high schooler, gets something at a party and they’re told it is a Xanax and it will help you relax and have fun at the party. It’s not. It has a lethal dose of fentanyl. Six out of every 10 of these counterfeit pills, the DEA has found both nationally and in Michigan, contains a lethal dose of fentanyl. You can be dead within an hour or two.”
Totten’s office aims to disrupt the large regional suppliers of these drugs and others, not necessarily the users. His office announced Wednesday that the 15th and final person from a Lansing-area drug ring was sentenced. Of the 15 people, Edward Washington was sentenced to 33 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his role — the longest of the sentences.
According to a press release, the drug ring distributed bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in the Lansing area.
Local drug task forces, such as the area’s State, Sheriff, Chiefs Enforcement Team (SSCENT), are critical to investigating these types of crimes. Sometimes those offenses lead to federal indictments, not state arraignments.
Sometimes those cases, though, stay within the state court system, but there are times when his office will file charges. He said there is not a set rule on when the Department of Justice gets involved.
“We’re sensitive to the fact that a smaller quantity case may have just as a devastating impact in our rural areas (as a larger quantity case has on a larger area),” he said. “”We want to be sensitive to what the impact this pipeline on this community has relative to the size of it. We’ll take those cases even though we might not take it if it was in Kent County.”
Totten mentioned the case of Jeffrey Kaiser, a Ludington man who was convicted in federal court in 2021 on weapons charges. He was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison, and he is serving his time in a federal prison in Pekin, Illinois, according to online records.
“This guy was a real problem here in Mason County. Local authorities said this guy was an ongoing problem, and (they would) really appreciate if the federal government would step in. In part, because of that ask, and because of the larger history there, and kind of the concern, and we prosecuted that,” Totten said.
Totten set out last week to visit with county and local law enforcement officials along the lakeshore to continue the working relationships they have. He was encouraged by the work of the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center, and the praise local law enforcement has for the team of child abuse professionals.
“It’s awesome that there’s a satellite office right here. That needs to be an ongoing presence. That work they do especially on the forensic interviews, helps build strong cases, and it’s best for the victims,” Totten said. “They know how to interview children. You want to have somebody who is a specialist in that. You want to have the right setting for doing that so people don’t feel threatened. Kids feel comfortable and they feel people love them.”