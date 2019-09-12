A portion of road in the eastbound lane of U.S. 10 just outside the Ludington city limits is expected to be back to two lanes before the end of next week after being reduced to one lane for the past two weeks, according to Mason County Road Commission Superintendent Jeff Loeser.
The right-hand lane is currently closed and traffic is being merged into the left lane on a short stretch of U.S. 10 just east of Jackson Road in front of the WKLA building as a result of manholes that require replacement, Loeser told the Daily News on Wednesday.
“That lane closure is up because of two manholes that are failing,” he said. “The castings themselves are damaged from wear; they’re just worn out.”It’s been a continuing problem, said Loeser, who noted that the castings — into which the manhole covers fit — have failed “six or seven times in the last six months.”
Loeser said the need to replace the castings means the job falls outside the purview of the road commission, which works on maintenance issues alone.
Instead, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) had to be notified of the issue.
