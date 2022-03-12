Blue-and-yellow flags flew in downtown Ludington Saturday afternoon during an emotional gathering held in support the people of Ukraine as Russia’s attempts to invade the nation continue.
A mass of people could be seen standing, marching, waving signs, giving speeches, singing and collecting donations during the rally, organized jointly by members of the Ludington Indivisible Group and the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff discussion group.
The chill in the air was biting and the temperature dipped to 12 degrees, but the 100 or so attendees were committed, spending two hours in the cold spreading their message and raising funds for humanitarian aid.
“It’s been an excellent turnout,” said Pamela Blair, one of the organizers.
People attended for various reasons — some more personal than others — but all were united in their support of Ukraine and shared a sense of shock and disbelief at how Russia’s assault on the nation is unfolding.
Among the speakers was Ludington Mayor Steve Miller, who read an impassioned statement “on behalf of the citizens of Ludington.”
“On Feb. 24, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin purposely set into motion a human catastrophe that has taken the lives of thousands and now threatens the tenable security of the whole of Europe and the world. Now embroiled in a third week of fighting for democracy and their own self rule, Ukraine continues to fight courageously,” Miller said. “In this country, from a comfortable front-row seat, we’ve watched the horrors and terrors in real time.
“We’re proud and privileged to rise each day without the very real threat of death and destruction at the hands and desires of a foreign entity. The democratically elected government and the families of Ukraine are no longer afforded that opportunity. It is incumbent on us here in Ludington, as it is for every free citizen of the world, to stand up and fight for the people of Ukraine.”
Miller called for the U.S. to “lead the charge” in helping Ukraine and asked locals to do the same.
“In whatever capacity you can, support the people of Ukraine with your voices, your donations and action. Let the world know the citizens of Ludington, Michigan, stand with the citizens of Ukraine in the fight for their democratic survival,” he said.
Miller said he would reiterate the statement during Monday’s meeting of the Ludington City Council to ensure the message is on the record.
Participant Stan Hagemeyer said the rally was a way to “do something (both) concrete and symbolic,” adding that he also wanted to make sure he was helping draw public attention to the situation.
“There’s always some people who just kind of ignore world news,” Hagemeyer said. “Seeing the news (about Russia-Ukraine) is literally agonizing. I don’t know that I’ve been so emotionally affected by the news in some time.”
Jeanie Mortensen said she was participating for “a multitude of reasons,” chief among them being a personal connection to the region.
“My daughter is an international school teacher and she lived in Eastern Europe for a number of years,” Mortensen said. “We visited her there, and the people there were lovely. So that’s part of it.”
Tears welled in her eyes she said she’s “afraid for those people and hoping that they survive.”
“I don’t know,” she said, “it just makes you emotional even talking about it. It’s hard to put it into words.”
92nd Dist. State House Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, who is running for the redistricted 32nd State Senate district that includes Mason County this year, was present for the rally.
“I’d heard about the event, and I wanted to come out and show my support,” Sabo said. “What’s going on over there is so inhumane and it’s terrible for the innocent people who are affected by it.”
A representative from the office of Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters — who is also seeking re-election this year — read a statement from Peters.
“This is a dark and dangerous time,” Peters’ statement read. He added that he “unequivocally condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” as an “appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and on democracy itself.”
One demonstrator, Kofinsia Clyde Welford, said he wanted to continue to rally throughout the day and night. He said he would have marched until midnight if he could.
Welford said he believes the U.S. should take immediate military action to support Ukraine and be unafraid to actively counter Putin.
“This should be the red line,” he said.
Sheila Plummer sang the Ukrainian national anthem. Others in attendance repeated the refrain: “This is what democracy looks like” while waving flags and support signs at passing traffic. Car horns sounded in solidarity from passing motorists.
Blair said it was “heartwarming” to see the display and that “people, as cold as it is, (were) very friendly and engaged in the rally.”
Part of the aim of the event was to raise funds to help refugees fleeing the Russian attacks and to get supplies, food, water and medical and psychological help for those who need it.
The rally was a success on that front, with more than $2,100 raised for United Help Ukraine in the two hours the demonstration took place.
The hope is that the rally will lead to more assistance funds being sent to other organizations, too, as lists containing contact information for aid organizations were handed out to participants hoping to make private donations.
Blair said footage of Ukrainians fleeing to Poland and Hungary touched her deeply.
“For a brief moment I could (imagine what it’s like). I saw a man heading toward a border carrying a young boy who was about my grandson’s age,” she said. “The boy looked toward the camera and he looked a lot like my grandson. It made my heart shrivel and made me tearful. It was very sad to think that these people are having to take drastic measures to hopefully save their children and themselves.
“Some are leaving their brothers and their fathers and their husbands behind while they go off to someplace hopefully safe, and they don’t know if they’ll ever see those people again.”
Blair said everyone was seemed to be on the same page with respect to the situation, unified around the cause.
“I believe that people want to unite with folks all over the country, all over the globe, who are promoting independence and democracy for Ukraine,” she said. “We’re very happy to be part of that message. We pray for this war to soon end and for the Ukrainian people to be able to return home. And for their safety and well-being.”
LACA RAISES FUNDS
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts spent time working to support Ukraine as well.
On Friday LACA hosted a pop-up exhibit and art sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Red Cross Ukraine fund.
The exhibit was spearheaded by local artist Linda Sandow, and featured paintings of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower — by local artists.
Marion Reidl of the LACA board of directors told the Daily News the event raised more than $1,300 for the cause.
“I was blown away by the number of pieces of original artwork donated to the exhibit and the (by the) support of our community, who turned out in droves to support the people of Ukraine,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner stated in a release..
LACA still has several of the donated art remaining, so the exhibit — originally planned to take place for only one day — will continue through March 26.
STIX EVENT TODAY
Local efforts to support Ukraine continue today with a benefit at Stix Restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m.
Dr. Andrew Riemer, who owns the refurbished restaurant, stated in a press release that the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to aid the millions who are fleeing the country and to contribute to the raising of a field hospital in Ukraine.