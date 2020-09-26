Students in Fran Boehnlein’s music class at Ludington Area Catholic School were introduced to the ukulele on Friday.
On Friday Boehnlein passed out 15 new Ukuleles, cases, tuners and capos to fourth and fifth graders during music class.
“I am really excited about this project,” Boehnlein said. “I am using these instruments to teach music to the students. The instruments were donated by families, friends and anonymous donors.”
Boehnlein said she is a string instrument player including the guitar, ukulele, string dulcimer and mandolin and has been a music minister at St. Simon Church since 2003.
“I was inspired by a handful of middle school students who played ukulele the last couple of years and thought if they love it so much I am going to introduce it,” she said. “We will probably spent the next six to eight weeks working with the instruments.”
Boehnlein said what is nice about the ukulele is that it is an instrument that is easy to learn with one, two and three finger chords.