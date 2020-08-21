Dr. Rex Payne is not fully retired. He doesn’t want anyone to be confused about that.
He still has a large animal practice, Country Equine, though he treats more than just horses.
Payne retired from his veterinary practice, Country Vet Clinic, in June after 40 years.
He said he would be OK with retiring “100 percent,” but there isn’t another large animal vet in the area.
Payne’s had a 47-year career as a vet — and he’s specific about the number of years.
He graduated from Michigan State University in December of ‘72 and started practicing Jan. 1, 1973.
Originally from Galien in southwest Michigan, he worked for a clinic in Buchanan. He then started his own practice in Onekama not long after. A few years later one of his classmates joined him in opening a practice in Manistee before making his way to Mason County.
“I’d been doing a lot of farm calls in this area, so I sold my part of the small animal (clinic) to him and I moved down here in July of ‘79,” he said.
He bought the property the Country Vet Clinic is on in 1980.
There was a small house on the property that he lived in and worked out of for his large animal practice.
“I had people calling me constantly with small animal problems,” he said. “I set up a little clinic in the basement and people actually came to my basement.”
By 1986, he did the first remodel. Now it’s a clinic with three partners and several staff.
A self-proclaimed “farm boy,” Payne was raised on a farm. He followed in his cousin’s footstep to vet school.
“When I was on the farm, I had more interest in the animals than I did repairing farm equipment,” he said. “I constantly did things with her, like showing animals at fairs. As a little kid, I would hang around and help her. When she went to college to be a veterinarian, I never thought of doing anything else.”
He wanted to practice away from where he grew up.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I could do what I needed to do,” he said.
Over the years, he’s built relationships with people in the community.
“You cannot go anywhere where he hasn’t served an animal or a farm,” said his wife, Althia. “It’s fun going out with (Payne), because everyone knows him. You can’t get through the grocery store without someone (stopping) him. You can’t go out for dinner without someone coming and sitting at the table, which is a beautiful thing.”
“That’s how he became friends with so many families,” said Marcia Hansen, a friend and client.
Large animal vets are different because they are invited onto farms and into homes, she said.
Early on, when he’d treat the animals for some farms, he stay and have dinner.
“Before you’d leave, if it was a meal time, you were expected to stay and eat with them,” Payne said.
When Hansen worked as the Mason County 4-H program coordinator, Payne was there to support his children who participated. He also helped the other 4-H youth anytime one of the animals became ill.
“He was there for the kids,” Hansen said. “He served as a resource and mentor. When we had mini-workshops, like identifying ringworm, I called on (Payne).”
She said helping people and animals is just who Payne is.
“He’s always been someone to depend on,” Hansen said.
Husband and wife team Glenn Walquist and Laura Waldo joined Country Vet Clinic in 2003. They owned a practice in Southern Michigan, but wanted to move north.
“We were vacationing at Cartier Park (Campground) Labor Day weekend and went to Country Vet Clinic. We said to ourselves, let’s ask this total stranger if he will be willing to take on partners,” Walquist said.
The Monday after, he called Payne and they spoke for hours.
“He was so kind and welcoming. He said he was looking for a partner,” Walquist said. “He was running this practice by himself, from daybreak to sunset and even after hours.”
Walquist said Payne has an “old-school” work ethic that probably came from being raised on a farm. Payne would travel an hour each way from the clinic to answer farm calls. After a long day at the office and making house calls, he could be found on a tractor raking hay on his own farm.
“He had open office hours, then of course there would be an emergency for a horse, or cow, or sheep or goat and he’d go out on a farm call. When he returned, he had a waiting room full of dogs and cats,” Walquist said.
Payne said he bought the 100-acre farm on a hill just behind the clinic so his children, Rick and Lynnette, could learn how to work hard and take of animals.
“There’s something about being responsible for an animal’s health that builds your character,” he said.
Payne also acted as a mentor, Walquist said.
Walquist had to learn large animal medicine when they joined the clinic. He recalled a time he responded to a farm call when a Belgian mare was having a difficult time delivering a foal.
“I knew he needed help working with large animals. I went on a farm call and it was this huge Belgian mare,” he said. “I called Rex... and he arrives at this farm with his calm demeanor — he’s been doing this for decades — and he assesses the situation, told me to move, reaches in and delivers it.
“(The farmer) was happy (Payne) was able to come out and help a city boy like me. He’s a fearless surgeon. Nothing fazes him. Nothing is too difficult or too much of a challenge.”
Payne said he’s delivered hundreds of calves and foals during his career.
“It’s a tough occupation. It’s exciting, but you can’t save every animal,” Payne said.
“I’ve heard many stories about him shedding a tear with a client whose pet he put to sleep. People have told me those stories for 17 years,” Walquist said. “He’s been such a good partner.”
Stacy Fournier became a practice partner five years ago.
After Fournier graduated from vet school, she looked for a local clinic to work at.
Payne’s willingness to teach and relaxed nature made it a great experience, she said.
“He just naturally puts people at ease. He never talks down to you,” she said.
He taught her that when a vet is too clinical, they lose the human aspect of their work.
“He showed me how much a caring nature carries you in this field,” she said. “No matter what decision the owner made about a pet, he empathized with them.”
“You actually have to treat two species, the pet and the owner,” Payne said. “Treating the animal is the easier part.”
Fournier said Payne often brought in treats for the staff.
“He kept the staff afloat during hard times with his generosity,” she said. “He also brought a sense of fun. With this work there are kittens and puppies but there’s also a lot of grief. He brought levity and humor.”
Fournier called him an amazing surgeon.
“Like a magician. In the surgery room he’s fluid, natural. Many generations of students have learned from him. He’s composed. He never loses his cool.” she said. “It’s an honor to attempt to fill his shoes. It’s going to take a team to fill his shoes.”
While he’s passionate about all the animals he treats, Payne has a special love for horses, Walquist said.
Payne owns two draft horses, four American quarter horses and one mule.
He recited the quote, “The outside of the horse is good for the inside of a man.”
Payne said in the end he didn’t do anything more than what he was supposed to do for his job.
He won’t miss being on call day and night and he’s looking forward to traveling more and fixing up his farm.
What he learned from the past 47 years is to make every day count.
“Because I don’t know where the time went,” he said.