Union Guns

Union Guns will perform at the first of two Rhythm & Dunes concerts Saturday, July 30 at Waterfront Park. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. during the free concert presented by West Shore Bank.

 On the Run Photography | Courtesy Photo

Rhythm & Dunes is fast approaching and thousands of people are expected to flock to Ludington’s Waterfront Park for the free back-to-back weekend concerts presented by West Shore Bank.

