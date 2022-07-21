Rhythm & Dunes is fast approaching and thousands of people are expected to flock to Ludington’s Waterfront Park for the free back-to-back weekend concerts presented by West Shore Bank.
First up on Saturday, July 30 is Union Guns, an “eclectic country” band from the Grand Rapids area.
Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at the bank and one of the Rhythm & Dunes event planners, said the band was picked because “we haven’t had a country band for quite a while, so people have been asking for that.”
Finding a band with a country sound was “something we wanted to put at the top of the list,” Carney said, and organizers found a perfect fit in Union Guns.
The four-piece band melds country with meaty rock, accessible pop and a myriad of other elements and influences, according to guitarist and singer Jake Mellema.
“We’re not just a straight country band — it’s country with a rock-and-roll edge to it, but also there’s a lot of soul, blues, pop rock. Kind of everything rolled up into a musical burrito,” Mellema told the Daily News, adding that the group appeals to people who don’t generally count country music among their favorite genres.
“What we hear the most is, ‘I’m not a country fan but I really liked your show,’” he said.
Audiences can expect “a little bit of everything” from the two-hour Union Guns concert, during which the band plans to perform continuously because “when we play shows we don’t take breaks,” Mellema said.
The group will offer both covers and originals, basing its selections on the vibe it picks up from the crowd.
“We’ll probably throw a bunch of our original music in there, and pick the best of the best, the most fun covers, that seem to fit the audience at the time,” Mellema said. “We don’t tend to use set lists because every crowd’s a little different.”
Though Union Guns has performed up and down the lakeshore during its 13 years of playing shows in Michigan with various lineups, the July 30 Rhythm & Dunes concert will mark the group’s first trip to Mason County.
“We’ve been north and south quite a bit, but this is our first time in Ludington,” Mellema said. “We’re excited. … It sounds like a really fun setup.
“We’ve always had a lot of fun and such a great welcoming in northern Michigan. The people are super kind all the time. So, when Rhythm & Dunes reached out to us, we were pretty eager to jump in because we know it always makes for great shows.
“Every time we’re up north, people are so appreciative. And I love all-ages shows. It’s fun when (kids) are in the crowd, because they’re the first to get up and dance. We like to pass out guitar picks and let them be a part of the show.”
Mellema said the Union Guns’ concert will be “great fun for audiences from little kids to every age group.”
“There’s something for everyone,” he said. “My favorite thing about our group is that we have fun. We’re a really tight group of friends and it’s real magic on stage. … It’s just a genuinely fun, high-energy show.”
MORE ABOUT RHYTHM & DUNES
The Rhythm & Dunes concerts, now in their 10th year, double as fundraisers for local high school music programs, and the concert series has raised more than $85,000 since its inception a decade ago, according to Carney.
The funds are used to “provide scholarships to attend music camps and take classes” for music students in the area, Carney said, adding that it’s a cause that West Shore Bank genuinely supports and cares about.
“We’re always honored to plan, organize and underwrite this annual event,” she said. “We feel it fulfills a mission as a community bank … because it’s about giving back and supporting the community.”
The high school bands get involved, too, and Mason County Central’s high school jazz band will open the July 30 show at 6 p.m. with new director Caleb Shultz.
Schultz is the first MCC band director to permanently take on the position since the death of Tom Thomas in May. Carney said the jazz band’s performance will give folks an opportunity to greet Shultz and to pay tribute to Thomas.
“We’re going to welcome (Shultz) that night and remember Mr. Thomas and all that he did,” Carney said. “He was very passionate about Rhythm & Dunes and was very crucial in making it a success. He knew how important it was for the community.”
After the jazz band’s performance, students will make the rounds at Waterfront Park collecting donations to help with the fundraising efforts.
There will also be merchandise tents selling Rhythm & Dunes T-shirts, cowboy hats during the Union Guns show, and beach balls and sunglasses. Proceeds from those sales will also go toward local music programs, according to Carney.
NEXT UP
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Your Generation in Concert will headline the second Rhythm & Dunes concert, taking the stage at 7 p.m. after the Ludington High School marching band kicks things off at 6.