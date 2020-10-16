Union workers from Manistee County Medical Care Facility have filed a grievance with the facility’s administration, citing issues with their employment contract.
In a press release on Wednesday, Michigan SEIU Healthcare — the union whose membership includes many of the facility’s employees — stated that nearly 60 nursing-home workers are asking the administration to make adjustments to the contract currently on the table to ensure fair pay and the preservation of benefits, and to improve staffing.
Members’ concerns were outlined in a letter to Joe Coleman, Manistee County Medical Care Facility administrator.
On Thursday, union steward Peggy Vasquez, a member of the facility’s dietary staff, as well as CNAs Kathy Kott and Anne Rowe, spoke to the Daily News about the key issues, and Vasquez said it’s about more than just money.
They’ve been offered a wage increase of $1 per hour — which they said was fair — however, they allege that the raise would be “part of a package that would strip away benefits from workers,” by taking away some paid holidays and seniority for longstanding members.
“They offered basically $1 per hour increase that we said ‘OK’ to, but they wanted to take away two holidays. That takes away a lot of the increase,” Vasquez told the Daily News. “Holidays can be double time-and-a-half. When you start taking (that) away, it’s not really a $1 an hour raise.”
Kott added that when pay goes up, insurance premiums do as well; that, too, would offset the pay increase.
Additionally, Vasquez said the contract would eliminate a current 6-minute grace period for clocking in and out, which they said was unreasonable.
“They’re opening up a door to get written up for being tardy,” Kott added.
Vasquez said the issues have been brought to Coleman’s attention “at least six times.”
She said the facility will not write into the contract that seniority counts. The loss of that would mean workers who have been there longer would no longer have the right of first refusal for additional hours.
“We just asked them to leave the contract alone, give us the raise, and add that language (about seniority, holiday pay and grace periods),” she said.
Coleman told the Daily News via email that the administration is open to discussion about the contract, but its stance on the union’s concerns has not changed.
“We have already reached over 10 tentative agreements on language issues. We are stuck on some issues that we see being harmful to either recruiting or retaining new employees,” Coleman stated. “And we would never agree to language changes that we thought would interfere with our ability to provide the best care possible to residents.”
Coleman said the elimination of the two holidays — employee birthdays and anniversaries — was recommended by a state mediator brought in to assist with negotiations. He said the money recouped from those days would “be used to partially fund employee wage increases.”
He stressed that the contract would still retain traditional holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, but there’s got to be a limit.
“We have to be responsible to the taxpayers. How many of them get their birthday off as a paid holiday?” Coleman wrote.
On the issue of a grace period for clocking in and out, Coleman said, “It is not unreasonable to expect employees to show up on time for their scheduled shifts. Failure to do so creates stress for employees who are waiting to go home and also costs the facility money in overtime.”
The workers argued that a package with the changes they’re asking for would be a draw for prospective employees. It could also improve retainment, which has been a problem recently, they said.
“If we made our package better, maybe we could get more people to apply there,” she said. “Twelve years ago, when I started there, it was hard to get in, because people who applied stayed, but now nobody stays.
“If (Coleman) would make it a better contract, maybe more people would apply.”
Staffing is also an issue, and Vasquez, Kott and Rowe said they’re often mandated to work additional shifts when nobody is available to relieve them.
“You come into work and you work say 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there’s nobody to take over the shift, you have to stay,” Kott said. “If you leave, that’s (considered) patient abandonment, and you could lose your license.”
Kott said potential workers could be dissuaded from applying because of those expectations.
“It’s a very high-stress job,” she said, and COVID-19 has compounded those stresses.
Throughout the duration of the virus, SEIU stressed that Manistee County Medical Care Facility has managed to safeguard patients form the pandemic, though two workers have tested positive.
“We’ve had two employees that tested positive but no residents,” Kott said. “We’re taking measures to make sure the residents are tested twice a week.”
SEIU says that’s a “testament to the care and consideration (members) put into their work.”
“(COVID-19) has had a huge impact on the staff and the residents… And it seems like every day there’s something new they’d have to adhere to,” Kott said.
Another point of contention is that the facility has opted out of programs that would have provided more funding for frontline workers.
“The only extra money we’ve gotten is from what the governor’s given us, and that’s just for hands-on caregivers (receiving additional pay). The others are angry because of that, and we’re angry on their behalf,” Vasquez added.
The facility’s release stated the administration will “continue to bargain in good faith,” and await the results of a recent Petition for Fact-Finding with the state labor agency, which, it believes, will show that the “wages and benefits of the employees at the facility are comparable to other county medical care facilities in West Michigan.”
Vasquez, Kott and Rowe say they’ve waited long enough.
They said they don’t want to leave the facility. Vasquez has been working there for 12 years, while Kott has been there 16 years and Rowe has worked there a total of nine years. They said they care about the work, and want to keep doing it.
Finding other employment would be a challenge, they added. Vasquez said she’s in her 60s, and it would be daunting to try to find new employment at this time.
“I’m in that same boat,” Kott said. “I’m 59, so to start over again would be hard.”
Rowe already works a second job.
Ultimately, they said they want the public to know that they want what’s best for workers and residents.
“Basically, we would like the population to know we’re not asking for much, we just want respect from our employer and the wage we deserve,” Vasquez said.
She said she’s hopeful that the Manistee County Board of Commissioners might be able to advocate on their behalf.
“If you believe in the work we do, stand with us, and show your support. We take care of your loved ones,” Vasquez stated in SEIU’s release. “We’re asking you to tell the Manistee facility to offer us a new contract that respects the work we do.”
The SEIU members have no intention to strike, though the union noted that many other nursing-home workers in the state have done so.