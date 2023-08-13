PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The grandstands for Saturday’s Unique Motor Sports derby were standing room only. Drivers, friends and family members began showing up in the pit area around 1 p.m. to register for the event which drew thousands of people to the final day of the Western Michigan Fair.
In the pit area drivers and teams were settling in for a long night at the derby Gary Rodgers of Custer was busy cooking up some burgers on the grill.
He said the derby atmosphere is that it is a gathering of friends and family.
“We have three family members driving tonight,” he said. “If we are not here we are wherever they are driving. We go all over.”
Rodgers said there is always something to work on with the cars.
“Yeah they are gut and go, but you still have the interior, the motor to even run them.”
Zach Gipe, who competed in Saturday night’s race, said he got into driving a few years ago.
“I have always wanted to do this and a few buddies got me into driving about three years ago,” he said. “It takes a special kind of crazy to get into a car that gets smacked around a bit.”
Gipe drives in some of the nearby derbies but said he has enjoyed it so far.
Ted Carpenter of Grand Haven made the trip to the Western Michigan Fair to drive in this race for the first time.
“It is a stress reliever,” he said “I have been driving for seven years, and I have enjoyed it.”
Carpenter said the bump-and-run part of the derby is fun and the adrenaline that he gets from competing keeps him coming back.
“I went to a fair eight years ago and saw these cars run, and I told my wife we have to get some of the cars,” he said. “Now I own 11 of them, and I can pick and choose when I go and which car to take.”
Carpenter said he drives in Fremont on Monday, Coldwater Thursday night, and after Saturday he will take two weeks off and head up to Gaylord.
Local driver Eric Schwass, who took first place in his heat, said he drives because it is an adrenaline rush.
Winner are:
Stock Off Road
1st — Megan Wittingen — Grand Haven
2nd — Luke Wittingen — Grand Haven
3rd — Brian Miller — Hersey
Big Car Derby
1st — Daniel Martin — Scottville
2nd — Justin Coolman — Ludington
3rd — Matt Underwood — Branch
Stock Demo Derby
1st — Alivia Steiger — Scottville
2nd — Cameron Patterson — Scottville
3rd — Frank Sanders — Fountain
Mini Van Demo Derby
1st — Keegan Nelson — Scottville
2nd — Mike Rogers — Custer
3rd — Jordan Douglas — Scottville
Powder Puff
1st — Ayrianna Cook — Fremont
Youth
1st — Kenneth Buitendyk — Sparta