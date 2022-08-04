The Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s 48th annual Old Engine & Tractor Show kicked off Thursday, bringing a taste of gas-powered history to Scottville.
Dozens of antique tractors are on display — and for sale — on the show grounds at Riverside Park, along with various relics of the agricultural and manufacturing past.
There’s a blacksmith, a sawmill, a corn sheller, a threshing machine, a hay baler and a 565-horsepower diesel generator that used to power the city of Scottville — just to name some of what’s there.
Walking among the exhibits, the old engines periodically fire up throughout the field or chug along the dirt paths.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday.
“Get the family out. It’s something different for them to come see on the weekend,” said club president Paul Storm. “Kids always have fun.”
Saturday is dedicated to kids, with a garden tractor pull for ages 8-15, a scavenger hunt, birdhouse building kits, and “valve cover racing” — “if they don’t know what it is, tell them to come on out, and they’ll find out,” Storm said.
He said what makes the event special is “the uniqueness of days gone past.”
“There’s a lot of change in the last 75 to 100 years,” he said. “It’s something for them to learn, and something to see that they might not have seen before.”
At a “general store” on the property, visitors can comb through yard-sale-type items, many of which are tractor- and farming-themed.
Two tractor-drawn carts, one drawn by an Allis Chalmers B and the other by an Ariens garden tractor can move visitors around the grounds, too.
A John Deere B tractor is up for a silent auction, and there’s “a real nice collection of Allis Chalmers for sale,” Storm said.
A similar club in Wisconsin brought tractors over on the SS Badger Thursday evening for display today, and six restored Farmall tractors were brought all the way from a farm in Marquette.
“We have plenty of material and a pretty good-sized flea market this year,” Storm said. “People can come out and take a look, and maybe they can find something.”
Club member Bob Bachman was there with his Model T and replica Quadricycle, the first vehicle built by Henry Ford in 1896.
He put the club’s appeal quite simply.
“We like to tinker. We like things that make noise and the smell of hot oil,” he said.
It’s also “the camaraderie” that keeps him coming back to the club and the show, where he gets to talk about what he loves with friends and passersby.
“I had a couple guys earlier. I was telling them all about Model Ts and what it’s like to drive one,” he said. “We all have stories, and old men like to talk. There’s always somebody to chat (with), and something’s going on all the time.”