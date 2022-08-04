Mike Peterson rides tractor

Mike Peterson rides his 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor while visitors look on from the bleachers during the 48th annual Old Engine & Tractor Show on the West Michigan Old Engine Club grounds at Riverside Park on Thursday.

The Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s 48th annual Old Engine & Tractor Show kicked off Thursday, bringing a taste of gas-powered history to Scottville.

