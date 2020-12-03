United Way of Mason County kicked off its 2020 workplace fundraising campaign in late October, and because of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on fundraising efforts throughout the year, the need is greater than it’s been in the past.
During the campaign, businesses and workplaces give to United Way through payroll deductions to help raise funds for the organization, which oversees several nonprofits and community service groups.
In order to accommodate restrictions on in-person contact, this year’s campaign has been reimagined to make it easier for workplaces and community members to donate from home.
“As a result of the pandemic, we knew that we were having to make changes,” Russell told the Daily News. “We do a lot of workplace presentations and distribution of pledge cards, and we knew with people working at home, that wouldn’t be possible.”
But the campaign is too important to United Way’s mission, so, after brainstorming and working through the logistics of a different kind of approach, the organization forged ahead.
“We really didn’t have a choice. This is how we operate,” Russell said. “We had to be creative, because we didn’t really have an option. The need is too great.”
United Way integrated several new features into this year’s campaign, including an online pledge form and a text-to-give platform. For those not working from home, the traditional paper pledge forms are still available in participating workplaces.
“We really strived to make this as easy and accessible as possible for everyone,” Russell stated in a release on Wednesday. “We knew from mid-year on that this would not be a normal campaign, and have worked to be as flexible as possible.”
The pandemic has had a major impact on United Way’s ability to raise funds throughout the year. In August, the organization announced the cancellation of its annual Suds on the Shore festival. The popular event was halted due to restrictions on public gatherings, and it resulted in the loss of about $100,000 — roughly one-third of United Way’s revenue, according to Russell.
When Suds on the Shore was canceled in the summer, Russell knew the campaign would be even more crucial this year. Now, with winter approaching and COVID-19 still impacting people’s lives and work situations, the need is greater than ever.
“We are seeing a huge increase in need from across the community and we want to be able to meet those needs, both from individuals and agencies.”
Through the revenue raised during the campaign, United Way of Mason County supports local nonprofits in a variety of ways.
“In addition to our nonprofit grants that we roll out to agencies from across Mason County, we also directly serve the community with United Way programs such as Mason County Family Link and the Lakeshore Employer Resource Network. Because of the increased need this year, these dollars are so important,” Russell said.
She said daily requests for direct services such as assistance with rent, utilities and internet, have skyrocketed as a result of layoffs due to the pandemic, and United Way needs the revenue from the fundraiser in order to help.
Russell urges residents to ask their employers about starting a United Way fundraising campaign if one isn’t already in place at their workplace. She also said people who don’t have traditional work spaces can donate independently via text or the United Way of Mason County website.
This year’s campaign welcomes back Brian and Lynda Matson as campaign co-chairs.
“We feel very lucky to call this place our home and it’s important to us to do whatever we can to support our community. We loved serving as Co-Chairs last year for the United Way of Mason County 2019 Campaign and couldn’t wait to come back to do it again,” Lynda stated in Wednesday’s release.
Russell said United Way is delighted to have the Matsons chairing the campaign again.
“They are extremely passionate about Mason County, and as it did last year, their energy and enthusiasm will result in a very successful campaign,” she said.
How to help
To give to United Way of Mason County’s campaign, visit www.masoncountyuw.org and click on “Donate” or text LIVEUNITED to 269-89.
“A donation, no matter what size, can make a huge impact and we appreciate every single one,” Russell said, noting that 98 cents of every dollar donated “stays local.”
“It takes all of us working together,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how large or small your contribution is.”
The workplace campaign will continue through the end of the year, but United Way accepts donations for the fiscal year through March 2021.