The Suds on the Short craft beverage festival and fundraiser for United Way of Mason County has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the loss of the event is going to take a significant financial toll.
The cancellation of the 2020 festival was announced on Wednesday by United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynne Russell, who stated that Suds on the Shore annually makes up about one-third of United Way’s funding.
Now, organizers are trying to find ways to make up some of those lost funds, and support from the community will be needed in order to make that happen, according to Russell.
“We have explored other options to try to make up the difference, but we’re talking about needing close to $100,000,” Russell told the Daily News in a phone call.
