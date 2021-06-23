At the Mason County Airport this week, 15 kids are learning the basics of aviation — from decoding weather data to charting and flying a course.
Students spend half the day at “ground school” in one of the airport’s blue hangars. Then they take flight with experienced pilots to apply what they learned that day.
The program is run by Plainwell Aviation and STEM Academy with the help of several other organizations. STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
On Tuesday, students learned about basic navigation and altitude control. They put that knowledge to use in flights to Oceana County Airport and back.
Soaring about 130 mph at 5,000 feet, a hint of Wisconsin could be seen across Lake Michigan.
Grace Ashley, 15, described her first flight Tuesday as “unreal” and “amazing.”
Ashley is one of two girls who got a scholarship from the Zonta Club of Ludington to attend the program for free.
The other, Ludington eighth-grader Liberty Stevens, is already all-in on STEM. She said she hopes to study astrophysics and is excited for classes she’s taking next year on metals and woodworking.
Helping kids experience the joys of aviation is “the best thing I can ever think of,” said Johnny Chen, a flight instructor for the academy.
“I can just see their smiles, and to me that’s what makes it worth it,” Chen said. “Aviation should never be limited to just airlines, fancy suits and uniforms.”
Eight planes are involved in the program, six of which are the volunteer pilots’ personal aircrafts.
Jeffrey Bishop flew his plane from Kalamazoo on Tuesday to take the students in the air. A former helicopter crew chief in the U.S. Marines, he said he’s volunteered for the program about four other times.
“It’s satisfying to be able to do this,” Bishop said. “It’s not a cheap hobby, for sure. A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to be able to do this.”
Ginger DeVillers, CEO of the academy, said she has been running similar programs in Plainwell for 14 years.
Bringing the program to Ludington took coordination with MiSTEM Network, the Mason County Pilot’s Association and the Ludington and Kalamazoo chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Lisa Wininger, director of MiSTEM Network Region 9, arranged for a $6,500 sponsorship to cover aircraft rental fees. The MiSTEM Network seeks to foster a STEM culture in Michigan, and region 9 encompasses the state’s west central region.
Management of the Mason County Airport allowed them to use their hangars at no cost, Wininger said.
“This was our, ‘Will we have any interest?’ kind of thing,” DeVillers said. “It looks really good for an annual thing at the moment.”
The program offered 15 openings for students, and the waitlist reached seven applicants before DeVillers stopped accepting more, she said.
The cost of attendance was $565 and was limited to students in grades six through 12.