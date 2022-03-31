The conditions, causes and costs of child poverty will be discussed by author and former New York Times journalist Jeff Madrick during the next talk in the Shifting Landscapes series at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and on Zoom.
Madrick will be delivering remarks over a Zoom call, which will be viewable at http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom.
The aim of the talk is to examine “what price … we pay as a community, as a state, and then as a nation if we don’t take care of our children,” said Brooke Portmann, an organizer behind the Shifting Landscapes series.
Madrick is the author of “Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty,” where he advocates for government checks to mitigate child poverty. In 2020, more than 16% of Americans younger than 18 were living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The point of the Shifting Landscapes series, which began in October, is to bring clarity to issues have changed or impacted life since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is put on by the Mason County District Library and Portmann’s nonprofit Abondia Center.
Monday’s talk will be the first of three in April exploring mixed economies, where free markets face a certain amount of government intervention, as in the U.S.
Portmann said the talks are influenced by the work of “new, younger economists … promoting a different ethical view of … who needs to be included at the table when we think about economics.”
“In the past, it’s been primarily business,” she said, adding that economists like Mariana Mazzucato and Joseph Stiglitz say “it can’t just be the wealthier folks who are at the table, because everyone has a stake in how governments work, how communities work and then how nations work.”
If that all sounds a little opinionated, Portmann said the goal is not to indoctrinate the audience to any particular economic viewpoint.
“Yes, I have a point of view. … I’m not in this to have people believe my point of view,” Portmann said. “I’m in this to provide a variety of ideas that we all have to chew on and then for people to … decide how they’re going to work and improve lives however they want.”
On April 11, University of California — Berkeley political science professor Amy Lerman will discuss the bad rap that governments get, Portmann said.
Lerman will explore the effects of the way we perceive governments and how they can better promote their successes, Portman added.
Then for the final talk on April 18, UC Berkeley political science professor Paul Pierson will discuss how the growth of the U.S. was influenced by its mixed economy, Portmann said.
After that, Shifting Landscapes will be over with, having covered topics including “The 1619 Project,” Confederate monuments, the First Amendment, vaccines and more.
Portmann said the series likely won’t be started up again and will probably be replaced with another series of adult educational programming from the library.