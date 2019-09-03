BRANCH TWP. — William Clinton Dingman, 47, of Crystal, has been identified as the man who died after falling off of the tailgate of a pickup truck on Sunday on Young Road in Branch Township, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated that at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Young Road east of Landon Road in Mason County’s Branch Township.
Preliminary findings indicate that a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, being operated by a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, was eastbound on Young Road when the driver reported that his sandal became stuck on the gas pedal.
Several people were riding in the bed of the pickup and three additional persons were riding on the tailgate.
One of those on the tailgate, now identified as Dingman, fell off of the truck and into the roadway, striking his head on the pavement, according to the sheriff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Branch Township Fire, Life EMS, and WMED Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.
The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Speed appears to have played a role in the crash and alcohol does not, according to the release.