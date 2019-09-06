Pere Marquette TWP. - The Pere Marquette Township and Ludington fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire by South Pere Marquette Highway at about 1:25 p.m. Friday.
The structure was an out-building at 706 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., by Ludington Plumbing and Heating. The building is approximately 24-by-36 feet, and there were reportedly welding tanks inside.
Minutes later, Ludington Fire was told to disregard, after the original caller who reported the fire said that the fire had been put out, according to Central Dispatch.
Pere Marquette Fire continued to the scene and investigated for signs of fire. The department terminated its operation and began to leave the scene at 1:38 p.m.