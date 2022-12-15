Connecting Mason County, a citizens group pushing for high speed internet in Mason County, as well as the county itself are asking residents, businesses and other entities to review internet availability maps by the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC published maps that indicate the internet availability throughout the country, and locals have until Jan. 13, 2023, to review those maps and challenge the accuracy of what the maps state they have. The maps are available online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov .
And those maps could reflect an increase incoming grant funds for the county, if they accurately show what is and what is not available.
“The reason it’s important is the $42 billion which the federal government has committed to the BEAD program which is dedicated for broadband will be distributed to the states from the standpoint of need,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “Every state is going to get $100 million, and then based on the maps of the FCC, that will be used to determine how much money after the $100 million.
“If the maps for the State of Michigan overstate our internet coverage, we will get less money coming into the state to provide funding to address people who are either unserved or underserved. It’s critical that we get the maps accurate as possible so the State of Michigan is eligible for more funding.”
There are many areas in the county where what is stated is far different than what is actually in place.
“We are seeing a number of addresses and locations where the FCC thought services were available, but it wasn’t matching up through what we received in our survey or through conservations,” said Monica Schuyler, a member of Connecting Mason County group. “There were a number of households they claim to have service or the level of service that is not at the level to function in this post-COVID world.”
Schuyler pointed to the more rural areas of Mason County to the eastern side. She said some providers claim areas off of U.S. 10 much better than what is actually in place.
“Even if you’re a half mile off of U.S. 10, you don’t have service,” she said. “Some of those areas, we’re seeing overstated access.”
Because the maps are available online for challenging, there are inherit difficulties in getting people to go to an internet site to check their particular property. Both Schuyler and Knizacky said those residents can go to a branch of the Mason County District Library or go to the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The Ludington Library is at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and the Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St.
Knizacky said the grant funds already were approved and signed into law by the president. The money is essentially being held until the availability of internet service is determined through these FCC maps.
“It has not been allocated yet because they were waiting for these maps,” he said. “It hasn’t been allocated to the states yet.”
Knizacky said he personally has reviewed what the map states for his personal residence, and he said an employee of the county found the map overstated their internet availability, so the employee challenged the map. He said the employee took about 6 minutes to complete that challenge.
He said residents will know what they have available based on what type of services they’re attempted to receive.
“If they’ve tried (to get service) and it’s not available, then they can challenge. The providers have provided what they can do at a particular site,” he said. “That service isn’t available at your location, you challenge it.”
Connecting Mason County organized during the pandemic and sent out a survey to evaluate internet needs in December 2020. It’s worked with consultants such as Aspen Smart Networks, formerly Aspen Wireless, to bring about a county-wide network. Since the conclusion of the survey, the group has worked virtually together and has encouraged more work to be done.
“We’ve been watching and paying attention and supporting the county however we can,” Schuyler said. “We are grateful that the county has taken some leadership. They have tried to engage and try to reach a solution.
“This is a challenge for rural communities. It’s a big endeavor, and we know that. We’re grateful for them.”
The maps aren’t only being useful for the federal government and potential grants but also at the state level, Knizacky said. The federal program is Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, and the state has its Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) program. The state grant is bring overseen by the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office.
“Being able to show unserved areas is also criteria for that grant,” he said.
If the maps are more accurate, and with the government grants, the costs for the consumer of internet in those areas would likely decrease, Knizacky said.
“If we do a county-wide network, not all areas will be eligible for grant money,” he said. “We want to have as many areas that are underserved or unserved identified so that way when we do a grant application, we can use grant money to reduce the costs in those areas which reduces the overall costs of the project.”