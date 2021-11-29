The Ludington Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a special land use request for a proposed five-unit hotel at 809 W. Ludington Ave. when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall.
The proposed resort is called Water’s Edge Suites. The property was previously a four-unit condo rental called North Pier Inn.
The property has been used for “a series of commercial and residential purposes by a series of owners” in the past 20 years, according to a letter prepared by the architect.
The building’s current owners, Shawn and Naomi Kenyon of Rockford, are planning to tear it down and rebuild it, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
It needs a special land use permit to be rebuilt because the current structure is too close to a lot line, she said.
Accessory commercial units
The commission will also hold a public hearing on allowing accessory commercial units.
ACUs are secondary structures that share a parcel with a residence and can be used for commercial purposes.
Ludington currently allows commercial uses in 20 percent of the total floor area of the residence and all accessory buildings on a parcel. The new rules would allow them in 20 percent of the residence area and 100 percent of accessory building area.
Changes to waterfront districts
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the Waterfront Maritime 1 and Waterfront Maritime 2 districts. Those districts are found south of Loomis Street along South James and South Rath streets.
The new rules would allow retail uses in both districts. Artisan shops would no longer require a special land use request in either district.
Committee reports
The text committee will give a report on edits to the proposed master plan.
The special land use committee will give a report on the request from 809 W. Ludington Ave.
The zoning committee will report on potential changes to the zoning ordinance. That committee will meet to discuss the changes at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.