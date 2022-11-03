SCOTTVILLE — Much of the discussion surrounding Mason County Central’s second attempt at a facilities bond has centered around the construction of an auditorium, but the district has other needs, and the high school in particular is long overdue for upgrades, according to administrators.
Most of the building — excluding a portion developed with funds from a 2006 bond — dates back to the 1950s, and only slight renovations have been made to those areas over the past few decades.
“Some colors have changed, and there’s been a few coats of paint here and there, but that’s about it,” principal Jeff Tuka said during a walk-through on Thursday.
Tuka, a 1996 MCC graduate, said the bulk of the building is unchanged since he was a student, and much of it has gone without an upgrade for much longer.
The most pressing concern is security, according to Tuka.
Another checkpoint is needed at the high school entrance to limit access to the school. There’s already a buzzer system in place, but once a visitor is buzzed in, there needs to be a system in place to verify why they’re there.
“Multiple points of entry is key,” according to Tuka, and it “takes danger out of the equation.”
The building is also lined with unnecessary windows. That was the style in the ’50s, according to Tuka, but now it’s a liability.
There are interior windows as well, between the hallways and the classrooms. While they’re often obscured — by paint or curtains — that’s not enough to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“If some dude wants to shoot out the window and jump in here, he’s gonna shoot out the window and get in here,” Tuka said. “I know that windows were in vogue … and we cover it, because it’s a deterrent, but if someone puts their fist through this or shoots through this, they’re going to get in there, and that’s not safe.”
Other parts of the building are showing signs of near 70 years of wear and tear.
Water damage can be seen throughout the school’s hallways, on outdated ceiling panels.
“That’s original 1950s pinboard ceiling tile,” Tuka said. “That stuff has been here since the building has been here.”
He said there are roof leaks that need to be addressed before ceiling-tile replacements can really be considered.
In some spots, like Tom Richert’s classroom, tiles are missing completely, and Tuka said he doesn’t know where the district would even find replacements, considering the age of the materials.
There’s wiring that spans the hallways too, and Tuka said it should be covered by a drop-down ceiling.
The classrooms consist almost entirely of “20th-century learning” equipment, according to Tuka, who pointed out some outdated projectors, broken skylights, and wood paneling that “reeks of the ’70s and ’80s.”
The lockers need work, too. Most of them can be opened with a well-placed kick, so students are encouraged to keep their backpacks in their classrooms or bring in bolt locks to secure the lockers.
“We have backpacks in classrooms because we can’t guarantee items are safe in lockers,” Tuka said. “But backpacks in classrooms — that isn’t safe.”
With all the piping, wires, and other issues, Tuka said the building is simply “not up to date with 21st-century learning.”
“Our teachers are doing their best, but this is not fair compared to what students at other schools are getting,” Tuka said.
With respect to the bond, which the school board is expected to make a decision about next month, Tuka said it’s important to keep priorities straight.
“There’s a prioritization list, and you can compare this to your own homes — you do your immediate needs, and there’s other things that would be good to have and are needed, but they can possibly wait,” he said. “These things — these infrastructure updates and safety updates — are things that can’t wait.”
That’s not to say Tuka doesn’t think a performing arts center is necessary, because he’s all for it.
“We do need a facility for the arts. Our neighbors have better stage arts facilities. They have auditoriums,” he said. “We have a gym (A.O. Carlson) that’s a part-time auditorium.”
But he’s worried that some voters might not be aware of just how severe the situation is at the high school.
“The learning environment for core classes is not adequate, and that’s a No. 1 priority,” Tuka said. “And I would say some external things are as well, like parking and lighting — those are safety issues, too.
“We want to make sure that when somebody drives into the facility, they’re not worried about popping a tire or breaking an axle.”
Tuka pointed out potholes and cracks in the asphalt that have been “quick-fixed” with cold-patching — a technique that’s temporary, and has to be done “year after year.”
“It’s going to need to be resurfaced at some point, but we haven’t been able to do it,” he said.
There are also overcrowding issues in A.O. Carlson Gym, which is split between drama, athletics and special events.
Tuka noted that the school has done what it can without asking for taxpayers’ help — using solar panels to cut energy costs and undertaking the districtwide Honeywell energy conservation project a few years back — but there are some things the district just can’t pay for on its own.
“All these infrastructure things are things we just need help with,” he said. “You do what you can do, but sometimes you have to go to the community and ask for some help.”
Tuka commended teachers for doing what they can with what’s available to them, but MCC’s students “deserve what other students are getting in other districts.”
The MCC school board is expected to sign off on a bond proposal when it meets on Monday, Dec. 8, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
During that meeting, the board hopes to approve a package for the May 2023 ballot. The request will follow a $33.6 million bond ask that was shut down by voters on May 3. The first request sought funds for the construction of an auditorium, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, and several of the security and infrastructure upgrades Tuka discussed.
The board is hoping to put together a scaled-down proposal for May 2023, in order to make it more appealing to — and more affordable for — voters in the district.