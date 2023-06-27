Kelly Parker always had a dream about owning her own women’s clothing boutique and when she and her husband, Michael purchased a building on South James Street in Ludington, Parker’s dream turned into a reality.
“It was the vision, when we purchased the building two years ago, to do some kind of fashion store, like a women’s boutique,” Parker said. “Going to different towns in Michigan and in Florida, everyone has cute little boutiques and we didn’t have that here in Ludington. I figured there was a need for it and I enjoy shopping, so that’s how it all started.”
The store is called The Hangar, which is loosely themed around Michael’s career as a pilot, but also serves as a double entendre to as clothing hanger as well.
“The name is aviation inspired,” she said. “My husband is a pilot ,and he comes from a line of pilots. It was easy to do. We eat, sleep and breathe all things aviation.”
When deciding what types of products to sell in the store, Parker traveled to Chicago to meet with different designers with hopes to carry some of their brands.
“I wanted to do something a little more high-end,” she said. “We wanted to carry items that we know will last. Our price point really ranges from $30 items up to $300 items. We have a wide variety, but I wanted quality.”
The boutique carries brands like Joe’s Jeans, Kut from the Kloth, Joie and Sugar Lips, but it also has a variety of accessories and home goods including jewelry, clutches, bags, hats, candles and body care.
“Shopping in itself is an experience,” Parker said. “I wanted to add a little more with the photo wall and the champagne bar. It’s really more than just shopping.”
The downstairs of the building, located at 301 S. James St., had been sitting empty for a while before the Parkers purchased it. They knew the revitalization of South James Street has been picking up momentum over the last few years and Parker decided it was time to move forward and add another new storefront to the neighborhood.
“I think James Street is up and coming and I like the traffic on James better, it’s slower,” Parker said. “My hope is that someday James Street will be more popular than Ludington Avenue.”
The Hangar is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday and Parker stated that the hours may change after Labor Day depending on foot traffic.
Along with the new store, the Parkers also own Nader’s Motel and Suites on Lakeshore Drive in Ludington. Parker’s parents, Joe and Carol Lenius, owned the motel for 29 years before she and Michael took over the business after moving to Ludington from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“It was my decision to come back,” Parker said. “My parents were done with the hotel and they wanted to retire and my three older sisters were pretty settled and didn’t want to come back. Having our son, Pratt who is now nine and moving him at six months was easier and I thought raising him here would be better than in Fort Lauderdale. So we moved back and we have no regrets. It has been great.”
With hopes that The Hangar becomes a popular staple on South James Street, Parker is excited for customers to check out the new business.
“I kind of wish I would have bought even more,” she said. “The store is already really full, but I wish I could have brought everything to Ludington.”