Mason County was under a winter storm warning most of Wednesday into Thursday, and the Mason County Road Commission had its crews out clearing snow for roadways throughout the county.
“Yesterday, because there was so much snow going down, at one point, we decided to put four county plow trucks out on out state trunkline working in tandem,” Mason County Road Commission Director Mary Samuels said. “They made one pass down U.S. 10 and one pass up U.S. 10 to help get through the snow a little and cover more miles.”
The road commission’s main objective during Wednesday’s snow event was to keep the state trunklines and primary roads open and cleared.
Samuels said the road commission was prepared for the snow and had all of its drivers ready to go at 6 a.m. The storm, which was supposed to arrive around 4 a.m., did not begin until mid-morning and delivered a wallop blanketing the county. Some spots saw 4-5 inches accumulate while others saw up to 14.
“I know up in Free Soil there was about 14 inches of snow and someone had reported that in Amber Township as well,” Samuels said. “In Summit Township there was not more than 8 inches, but it varies.”
Samuels said the area had lake-effect snow coming in Thursday.
“The weather service is saying another 8 inches of snow,” she said. “With lake-effect snow, you never know — you might get two, we might get 12.”
The road commission started its required three shifts on Nov. 16, which is part of its contract with the state to have 24-hour coverage on the highways.
“We are running three shifts: 3 to 11 p.m.; 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.; and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and that might require a little more time,” she said.
Samuels said the crew is a littler younger this year, and a couple are just now cutting their teeth in the plow trucks.
“The past three to four years, we have had a lot of people retire,” she said. “There are a couple of people getting their feet wet this week. I have not heard of any issues so far. They are out doing a good job.”
There have been a few “mailbox issues,” wherein the force of the snow will knock a mailbox over, but Samuels said there’s nothing much to be done about that.
“It does not matter if you are a veteran of a rookie, it just happens,” she said.
Samuels said on Thursday the road commission was heading out to clean up the gravel roads, with 19 plow trucks and two graders because it did not really have a chance to clear those roads on Wednesday. She wanted to remind people that they can check out the Mason County Road Commission’s snow paths, where plow trucks are out in the county and when roads were plowed, at www.masoncountyroads.com.