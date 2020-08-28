A study is under way in a dozen Michigan lakes including Hamlin and Bass lakes locally to determine which of them next year will be selected for placement of observation buoys to monitor harmful algal blooms.
According to Amanda Bell, a U.S. Geologic Survey hydrologist out of the USGS Upper Midwest Water Science Center, the study is a cooperative effort among the USGS, the State of Michigan’s departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Environment (EGLE) and Health and Human Services (DHS) and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Science.
Every two weeks Ian Hyslop, a biologist with the center, hits the road to sample locations seeking to determine if harmful algae is present or signs there had been a bloom. It takes four days on the road to gather the samples from sites on the Lower Peninsula lakes chosen for study because of their potential for harmful algal blooms and for people to come into contact with the blooms.
“By checking every other week, we hope to note the changes,” Bell said.
Tuesday, Bass Lake, White Lake and Hamlin Lake were among those on Hyslop’s schedule to sample. At each lake, more than one site is sampled.
Locations where the public is interacting with the water such as at boat launches, beaches and places where people are going to recreate were targeted, Bell said.
For instance, at Hamlin Lake, boat launches at Victory Park, the South Bayou and the Ludington State Park swimming beach are being sampled.
Sites at each lake were selected for study with input from local residents, lake associations and groups such Hamlin Lake Preservation Society.
At each site, Hyslop rinses a collection container with lake water, before dipping a few samples which are placed in a plastic bag. All samples from the same lake on a sampling day are intermixed for laboratory analysis this fall. Mixing creates an average for the lake for that sampling date.
Once the samples are collected, placed in a cooler and observation notes recorded, Hyslop moves on to the next site and repeats the process.
The study seeks to determine which lakes are most susceptible to harmful algal blooms. Seven to eight buoys will be built over winter and the lakes with the most potential for harmful algal blooms that people could come in contact with will be chosen for a buoy in 2021.
“The hope is we can identify lakes that do have harmful algal bloom problem,” Bell said. “We have enough funding for seven to eight buoys.”
Sensors on the buoys being designed by UW-Milwaukee will detect changes in the pigmentation of the water due to plankton populations. Changes in pigmentation can indicate a shift of the planktonic community and thus the presence of an algae bloom, some potentially harmful to humans and pets.
Not all algal blooms are alike.
There can be an algal bloom without toxins, and toxins without blooms, Bell said.
The monitor buoys will be able to indicate there is a bloom, or conditions are right for a bloom so people can avoid water contact at the site. The data will be available on a web site so people can check conditions.
Of special concern are cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms (HAB).
EGLE is responsible for investigating and responding to those blooms.
According to EGLE’s website, harmful algal blooms can be a variety of colors such as blue, green, blue-green, brown, white, purple or red. HABs can look like scums in the water that may have small flecks, foams or globs and mats floating in it. The water can also look like it has spilled paint or a green sheen on the surface. Sometimes they smell. They can last for days and typically occur as water warms in late summer.
“There are several different types of cyanobacterial toxins,” Bell explained. “Those toxins have different modes that can affect people. If ingested or there is skin contact, they can cause vomiting, diarrhea or skin rashes. It can so bad as to have neurologic problems, memory loss and neurological issues.
“If you see a green scum or any scum on the lake avoid it and keep your animals out of it,” Bell said.
Typically, algal blooms occur after periods of warm weather with intense sunlight in nutrient-rich lakes. This is prime time and heavy rains, such as experienced this past week, washes nutrients into lakes, encouraging algal growth and blooms. EGLE advises avoiding contact with algal blooms.
EGLE samples in response to reported concerns. “If you see something like spilled turquoise or green paint, avoid it and call EGLE,” Bell said. “They’re doing the response type work and DHS is doing the analysis.”
Meanwhile, sampling continues.
“It’s going very well,” Bell said.