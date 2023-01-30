PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The goal of any good teacher is to make an impact on a student’s life, whether that be in the classroom or outside of the classroom.
For Sten Vaara, a fourth-grade teacher at Ludington Elementary School, that wish became a reality, as one of his former students and recent Ludington High School graduate surprised Vaara with a check for $500.
The surprise was part of the Preferred Credit Union’s classroom scholarship program.
For every deposit made by a youth member during the month of August, the youth will get entered into an opportunity to win a classroom scholarship for a teacher of their choice, according to branch manager Joy Jensen.
This year’s winner was Austin Nickelson.
Jensen contacted Nickelson and asked him to think about who he wanted to present with the scholarship.
“I told him to think about this. It does not have to be a teacher you had this year. It can be anybody that has impacted your education, your life or whatever over the years,” Jensen said.
Nickelson chose Vaara.
“I really liked going to his class, and I learned a lot,” Nickelson said.
Nickelson said Vaara really had an impact on my life after all these years.
Vaara, who received the check from Nickelson, in the school’s cafeteria was choked up as he stood in front of a number of students chanting his name on Monday.
“I am really glad I made that impact on him,” Vaara said. “I am humbled that he would remember me. He just graduated last year.”
Preferred Credit Union has branches in Ludington, Belding, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Kalamazoo and Hastings.
“We have six offices so we put $3,000 into out local community schools and we have been doing this for the past 15 years,” Jensen said. “So if you think about it we have put close to $45,000 into our community schools.”
The scholarship money is made out to the school to benefit the teachers’ classroom, according to Jensen.