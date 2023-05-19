The Scottville City Commission has yet another vacancy on its hands as Commissioner Kelli Pettit submitted a letter of resignation.
The commission is expected to accept Pettit’s resignation and formally declare her position open when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
In a resignation letter addressed to “the citizens of Scottville,” Pettit wrote that the decision to resign was informed by “a lack of accountability, transparency, and openness to answer difficult questions” that she believes are needed in order to bring about positive change in the city.
Pettit wrote that “being part of a commission means to work together as one,” and “making informed decisions together,” and she said that’s not been her experience since she was elected in November 2022.
“Thank you again for allowing me to serve on the commission,” she wrote. “I hope the best for Scottville and its future endeavors.”
Pettit’s resignation comes just two weeks after former commissioner Susan Evans also stepped down.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News the city has not received any letters of interest for Evans’ position, and if Pettit’s resignation is accepted there will be another commissioner-at-large seat to fill.
To be eligible for either position, applicants must be residents of Scottville and registered voters in the city. Letters of interest can be sent to City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
PROJECT PLAN
Scottville’s attempt to apply for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund dollars through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy (EGLE) will move forward as commissioners review and consider approving a plan for an approximately $8.7 million water system improvement project.
Scottville contracted with Fleis & Vanderbrink in February to help the city put together a project plan to apply for the DWSR fund, which offers government-subsidized low-interest loans and potential grant opportunities to help water suppliers meet the state’s Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.
The city has not applied for any funding yet, but Newkirk said this is the next step in the process that could eventually lead to funding being granted.
The plan outlines goals such as replacing and upsizing water mains; increasing efficiency “by looping two sections of water main within the city”’ replacing galvanized service lines connected to lead goosenecks; and improving water quality by installing a mixer in the elevated storage tank.
The full plan calls for the replacement of approximately 12,850 feet of water main on Elm, Crowley, Blane, Paul, Broadway, James, Gay, Beryl and State streets as well as Columbia and Maple avenues.
Fleis & Vanderbrink supplied alternatives to the full plan, one of which is to take no action. The only other viable alternative, according to Fleis & Vanderbrink, is a plan that would “make improvements to the existing system to improve safety and reliability,” and to make upgrades to water mains and water storage systems.
The proposed project is extensive, but Newkirk said it’s worth it.
“We decided that this was our best opportunity to check off a lot of boxes,” he said, adding that the plan would help not only with aging infrastructure and aging waterlines, but also with the replacement of galvanized lines that might have been hooked up to lead at some point in the past.
“Also, we get new asphalt in the streets,” Newkirk said.
Fleis & Vanderbrink stated that increases in water and sewer fees might be needed to help defray costs, but Newkirk stressed that a rate hike is “not necessarily” in the cards.
Approved project plans have to be turned into EGLE by June 1. EGLE will score applications and propose terms for a financial agreement if the plan is accepted.
Final terms would be offered sometime in the fall, and construction would begin sometime in 2024.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will consider a resolution to place special assessments on the property taxes of 45 residents with delinquent utility accounts. The total for all 45 accounts is $10,330.
Commissioners will also consider approving a $5,575 quote from Gustafson HDD for copper water service and excavation at City Hall.