An incident involving a "vague threat of violence" at O.J. DeJonge Middle School on Wednesday was ultimately deemed not a credible threat by school and law-enforcement officials, according to a statement from Principal Michael Hart.
In a notification on the Ludington Area School District's website, Hart stated that students reported the threatening message was written in a stall of the boys restroom.
Hart said the the threat in question also included "lewd words and drawings," which students brought to the school's attention.
"Immediately after the students reported this to school officials, local law enforcement was contacted and reviewed the threat," Hart stated. "Law enforcement determined that there was no credible threat to the school community, and there was no need to take safety measures, such as placing the school on lockdown."
Hart stressed that the safety of students and staff was not in question at any point during the day.
He also stated that the incident will continue to be investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
Hart urged any students with information about the threat to contact school officials, stating that students reporting additional information is "vital."
The Daily News attempted to contact the school for further comment, but did not receive an immediate response.
"We take all matters of school safety very seriously and appreciate the students who reported this message to school officials," Hart stated.