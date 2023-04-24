When Oriole Foundation president Brandy Miller asked Julie Van Dyke and her husband Dann to participate in the foundation’s Dancing with the Local Stars fundraiser, the couple did not hesitate to say they would.
The event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 29 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The Van Dykes are the owners of Cottage Works and Julie is also the Community Foundation for Mason County’s KickStart to Career children’s savings account program coordinator and Eden Township clerk.
“We love Mason County and Ludington, and spend a lot of time in this community both working and playing,” Julie said. “We know that the future of our community lies in the children that are enrolled in the Ludington Area School District system right now and want to help raise funds to open up opportunities for all of the LASD children.”
The annual dancing fundraiser raises money for educational programs, projects and scholarships for Ludington Area Schools.
This year, the foundation has chosen the LASD robotics program to be the beneficiary.
“This fundraiser is a creative way to bring the community together to support LASD,” Julie said. “The committee works hard to make this a very fun and interactive evening and we look forward to attending each event.”
Although the Van Dykes do not live within the Ludington Area School District, they are excited to be able to help out the Oriole Foundation.
Julie stated that dancing for the fundraiser helps raise money for a cause that will benefit a lot more than just those living in Ludington.
“We realize the importance of careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics),” Julie said. “The LASD robotics program inspires our kids’ hopes and aspirations to strive toward working toward these well paying careers.”
Julie stated that neither she husband or she have any previous dance experience, but they have been practicing since mid-March and they have some surprises for the audience during their routine.
“The other couples better beef up their practices because we’re going to blow them out of the water.”
Tickets for Dancing with the Local Stars are available online through Eventbrite.com. A link and QR code can also be found on the LASD Facebook page. Tickets will include admission and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available.