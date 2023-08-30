SCOTTVILLE — Steve Van Tatenhove of Walhalla spent the past 17 years working as a mechanic at the Mason County Road Commission. On Wednesday Van Tatenhove drove his 1960 Cadillac Series 62 vehicle to work on his final day. In fact he parked the vehicle in front of the building he has called his work home.
Van Tatenhove — whose family has owned the vehicle for the past 32 years — drove it to his interview back in July 2006.
Van Tatenhove said during the 17 years everyone dabbled a little in everything but his primary was in electrical, computer, drivelines and hydraulics.
He said the MCRC would buy a new truck and that truck would come into the shop with just the cab and chassis.
“We would outfit the truck with the sanderbox, the blades and all of the hydraulics,” he said. “As a mechanic that is always your focus is to diagnose, locate and repair the problem.”
In his seventeen years at the MCRC, Van Tatenhove worked with three supervisors including Gary Dittmer, Wayne Schoonover and Mary Samuels.
He plans to do some traveling in his retirement and visit his son in the Upper Peninsula.