Local legislators heard some of the items they’ve been pushing mentioned by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her State of the State Address Wednesday night.
The address was shown online and not conducted in the state legislature’s House as traditionally has been done in the past because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While combating the pandemic was a significant portion of Whitmer’s address Wednesday, a mention of 35th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and a task force he was on plus mentions of local road improvements that 101st District State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, has pushed dotted her remarks.
Whitmer mentioned the Prescription Drug Task Force she formed after her 2020 State of the State address, and VanderWall was one of the legislators on the bipartisan group. The group gave its recommendations on lowering prescription drug costs on Tuesday in a report. Those recommendations, according to a press release, included:
• Require transparency reports from drug manufacturers, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), and hospitals
• Require state licensure for Pharmacy Benefit Managers
• Hold accountable those profiting from skyrocketing prices
• Help make necessary medications affordable for all Michigan families
“Let’s get this on the legislature’s to-do list,” Whitmer said of the task force’s recommendations.
“She knows I have been very passionate about this,” VanderWall told the Daily News after the speech. “It was nice to see that brought up. It’s going to be an interesting first few months (of this session) because we are getting ready to introduce a lot of things.”
VanderWall said the key to legislation is the transparency and reduction of costs to citizens when it comes to prescription drugs.
O’Malley began his first term as the chair of the house’s Transportation Committee, and he hosted hearings around the state on how to help local municipalities fix their roads. Whitmer mentioned legislation that is being considered that allows for local municipalities to have more options on road funding.
“As for your local roads and bridges, last session, legislation was introduced to give local communities more options so they can move some dirt too. It’s a good idea — and it’s time for the legislature to get it done,” Whitmer said.
O’Malley, in a Facebook Live video Wednesday night after the speech, said his committee has made a lot of progress on transportation, but he made it clear he and his colleagues in the house can get the job done.
“Rep. Tim Sneller is my vice chair, my Democratic vice chair on transportation,” he said in the video. “He’s a Democrat, and he’s a great guy. We don’t agree on everything, but you know what’s nice about Tim, we can talk. And maybe it’s because we’re same age, I don’t know, but we can talk… That’s bipartisanship.
“When it comes to fix the roads, Gov. Whitmer, how about you let Tim and I work on it and you get out of the way. Then I think we can fix the roads.”
Whitmer mentioned bipartisan passed legislation that was signed into law in the past years, including automobile insurance reforms as well as small business relief that was signed last month during the legislature’s lame duck session.
Whitmer said the pandemic showed how technology was lacking for rural and low-income areas.
“Many students and educators in rural or low-income communities lack the technology access fundamental for remote learning. That’s why my budget proposal next month will continue building upon the weighted funding formula,” she said.
Getting internet to rural areas such as the 35th District is something VanderWall said is one of his top priorities. Internet access, though, is something that can affect not just education, but society in general including small businesses.
“We passed a bill at the end of the year to get money to those businesses to really expand (internet access),” he said. “It has to be a No. 1 priority. If you work on rural development, our businesses can’t grown and our children can’t grow (without the internet). We’re going to make sure that internet is accessible to everyone.
“It’s going to take some grit. It is not going to be easy, but it can be done.”
VanderWall said he was grateful for the mentions of internet and getting children back in schools learning similar to before the pandemic, but he was disappointed with something that wasn’t mentioned in Whitmer’s speech.
“I’m surprised we didn’t hear about working families and taking care of their children (with early childhood care),” he said. “She’s ready for our schools to be open, which I’ve been an advocate of. We cannot afford to lose this generation to COVID.”
VanderWall, though, cautioned that no matter what, any plans are going to come down to dollars and cents. He was concerned about the price tag for the governor’s proposal on the state’s recovery plan, especially if it means raising taxes.
“There’s not a lot of expendable money that is out there,” he said. “There are very good proposals in there, but we need to look at the true cost to this done.”
O’Malley said in his Facebook Live video that Whitmer did well in delivering the address.
“That was Gov. Whitmer’s best performance on a State of the State,” he said in his video. “I think all of her press conferences and COVID things has given her a better performance. That was good.
“Another thing I think was interesting was that in previous State of the States, I’ve been angry because it was more of a stick in the eye… I think tonight, because she didn’t have the legislature in front of her to fire up, she knew she was speaking to the people of the state, her demeanor was a bit different,” he said.