SCOTTVILLE — Gun safety, road maintenance and extended voting hours were among the issues addressed by 102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall when he met with constituents Monday at Scottville City Hall.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, was asked by several attendees about legislative measures to mitigate gun violence, and he outlined some of his thoughts on how recent bill packages have fallen short.
Al Deering of Scottville asked VanderWall to specify what additional measures need to be taken with respect to gun safety in the wake of recent mass shootings in Nashville and at Michigan State University.
VanderWall said there are several components that need to be addressed.
“One is that we need to codify federal law, which means that if someone commits a crime or a felony with a gun, if they plead down, that felony charge follows them the entire time,” VanderWall said.
He used the recent shootings at Michigan State University as an example.
“What happened in the Michigan State incident is that this gentleman had two gun violations, and the prosecutor let that person plead to a misdemeanor so they didn’t have to go to jail — which is fine in my book, but the felony charge with the gun should have (stuck).”
VanderWall said there also needs to be an added focus on mental health, including expanding mental health facilities and services for young people.
He said the House is looking at reintroducing proposed legislation that would increase the number of in-patient beds available for young people in need of mental health treatment.
“Right now we have a huge shortage, and COVID intensified that,” VanderWall said.
He said the state’s lack of facilities has led to Michigan “kids … being housed (in facilities) as far as Nebraska and Wyoming,” which comes at a great cost to the State of Michigan.
“Our jail system is being used as a housing mechanism for people with mental health crises going on,” VanderWall said. “We’re in a major crisis. … We need to do everything we can at the state level to make sure we’re addressing those things.”
One attendee leveled blame at the LGBTQ+ community, stating that the “government and everybody else tells us we need to accept that as normal and it’s not.”
The speaker declined to provide their name to the Daily News.
“I’m not here to judge anyone for the sex they prefer, but there’s a high rate of folks who suffer crises who are transgender or openly gay. We need to be able to counsel them at a higher rate,” VanderWall replied.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Another subject broached by Deering was the increase in electric vehicle use in the state. Deering asked how EV drivers are going to contribute to road and infrastructure repairs if they’re not paying gas tax.
“That is a great question,” VanderWall replied, adding that one option is to implement a tax on miles driven.
He said that if the number of EVs on the road continues to increase at its current rate, “we’ll have to come up with some way to make sure those roads are in great shape, and my first reaction is that there has to be a use tax.”
Deering said losing any percentage of the gas tax will take a toll on road maintenance, adding that EV drivers are getting a “free ride.”
VanderWall said he agreed. He said conversations about how to address the issue are underway in Lansing, but he stressed that a simple fix is probably not in the cards.
Whatever proposed solution is implemented, VanderWall said, “it’s not going to be painless.”
EARLY VOTING
Nine-day early voting was also discussed, with one attendee asking if there was anything being done to help the local clerks who will have to work extra hours and find additional staff or volunteers for the change.
“It’s been a heavy point of conversation,” VanderWall said. “We have some serious questions about how this early voting … is going to be funded and work.”
VanderWall said there’s been a “mass exodus” of clerks in response to the nine-day voting proposal, approved in November 2022.
He’s not sure how it will all shake out, but the issue is being discussed “heavily.”
VanderWall said his next Scottville office hour will be held either the first Friday or the first Monday in May.