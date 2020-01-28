SCOTTVILLE — A variety of issues and concerns were addressed by 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley and 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall during a coffee hour session with constituents at Scottville City Hall.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, and O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, fielded questions about the structure of community mental health (CMH) organizations, roads, education, high water levels and more during the meeting.
Brenda Reeber of Ludington said she’s concerned about models for the funding of community mental health services proposed by the state senate that would pair physical and mental health systems and bring for-profit programs and private insurance companies into the mix. A pilot program — the 298 Pilot — exploring that possibility was implemented in 2019. Language in the proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget would have built off of that program, but was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Reeber, who is a nurse and volunteer for COVE, asked what VanderWall’s thoughts on the matter were at this point in time.
VanderWall replied by stating that he thought the pilot program could yield important information, and stated that his concerns with the governor’s stance were largely related to the question of whether rural communities would receive adequate funding under the system.
“Basically there becomes a large pot of money. A good portion of the county’s fund is CMH. If it’s going into a large pot, and if Mason County doesn’t draw all that off, where does that money go?” VanderWall said.
“The community mental health services are partially funded by the county, and partially funded by the state, but they’re underfunded, overall,” Reeber replied. “The services are very limited in most counties because they don’t have adequate funding for them.
“It seems to me that we need to look at enriching services, not streamlining them. And managed care companies do just that — they streamline, they don’t enrich. In my experience.”
VanderWall said he agreed that underfunding for services is a problem, but stated that “almost 40 percent of the state budget goes to mental health and DHHS services right now.”
Reeber responded by emphasizing that legislators are “looking at shifting a lot of that to managed-care organizations that are for-profit, not nonprofit, and for-profit organizations skim even more off.”
VanderWall said it’s important to note that even nonprofit organizations make money.
“I’m always a little careful when we say nonprofit, managed care, for-profit — we need to look at how those dollars are spent and what (changes) need to be made,” VanderWall said. “Right now, we truly, truly don’t understand how to address mental health issues. They’re changing so much.”
In October 2019, West Michigan CMH spoke up about the 298 Pilot, supporting Whitmer’s veto and stating that the changes would have restructured how community mental health systems are paid for by “(allowing) the private health plans to work with agencies other than a local CMH to provide mental health services; a move that would have favored for-profit health care over citizens with mental health disorders.”
VanderWall said he supported the pilot program, and noted that he thinks the system needs to be re-evaluated to take the impact of mental health on education and criminal justice into consideration more.
Water levels
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster was in attendance at the coffee hour, and explained some of the issues that Ludington is facing, not only with high water levels, but with stricter regulations from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), formerly the DEQ.
“We have rules coming down about lead and copper requiring the replacement of lead service lines under a new definition of lead service lines, we have PFAS regulations that could require — whether it’s the small City of Scottville or the City of Ludington — to pull PFAS out of our wastewater treatment facilities, as well as addressing it on the water side, and then now we have high water issues, all costing millions and millions upon dollars,” Foster said. “I can’t ask a community of Ludington where (so many people) … can barely make month-to-month bills happen and say, ‘We’ve got to raise water rates, sewer rates and I’ve got to somehow figure out how to pay for high water stuff without being able to pay for things locally.
“I’m not sure what happens next from the state perspective, but at the local perspective, I have elected officials (to whom) I have to explain how we’re going to do this, and citizens to whom I have to say, ‘I’ve got no other option.’”
O’Malley said Michigan is “woefully behind the curve with how it handles emergency management,” and said he’s looking into dropping a bill to set up a state task force to look into what can be learned from the current water issues that future generations can benefit from.
“What I’m suggesting is that we look at things we need to do for the next time, because flooding in Michigan is like earthquakes in California. It’ s not if, but when. Next time, we need to have some of these answers in place.”
