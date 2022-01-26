State Sen. Curt VanderWall viewed Wednesday night’s State of the State Address by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as an olive branch, and he said he and his colleagues in the state senate are looking forward to working with the executive.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, representing the 35th District, said Whitmer did a good job of extending things to the Republican-led state legislature during her speech that lasted less than 30 minutes.
“I’m here, I believe all of us in the senate and all of us in the house are ready to go,” he said. “We have federal COVID dollars that we can spend in the right way and advance the State of Michigan.”
Whitmer’s speech was delivered virtually because of the ongoing pandemic, and not on the floor of the state house. VanderWall said he watched the speech with colleagues in downtown Lansing Wednesday night.
VanderWall said he was encouraged by the work on mental health that is being done in the state senate, particularly Senate Bill No. 246 that increases the amount of reimbursement to medical professionals for college loan debt if they work in areas that are underserved as in northern Michigan.
“That was a huge plus,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to help northern Michigan.”
VanderWall was appreciative of Whitmer keeping an eye on on bills that are moving within the state legislature.
“We just need to work tighter to get this done,” he said. “Ultimately, it was as a great positive in the state of the state. I hope she is willing to work with us. It’s on us to get the tools for her to get the job done. It doesn’t matter what party you belong to.”
He did think, though, that Whitmer could have elaborated more when she proposed spending more on education. And, her message on in-person learning was key, too, he said.
“She didn’t give a lot of details,” VanderWall said. “She did acknowledge (that) we have a problem. The best for students is in-person learning. We don’t up north have that as a problem as much as in the southeast and southern part of the state. Education is a must. We can’t continue to fall behind.
“We can increase funding again, but that funding has to go for in-person learning and making sure proper staff situations for what is going on in inside our school buildings.”
VanderWall said he was encouraged by some of the proposals for tax cuts put forward by Whitmer, too. And, he said having Michigan work toward getting more electric vehicles both manufactured and in use in the state is critical.
“I would say the EV is the wave of the future,” he said. “We need to make sure we pass a bill this week in senate on EV and what we can do advance that technology and advance those roadways so they can function properly.
“It has to happen the in the State of Michigan. We can’t allow for a situation like with Ford going to Tennessee (to build a complex). Innovation of four-wheel technology was born in the State of Michigan. We’re the leaders, and we need to stay the leaders…
“The future is here. We’re no longer talking about ‘The Jetsons.’ It’s happening now.”
VanderWall said he and his colleagues were looking forward to the weeks and months ahead of working with the administration.
“It was enjoyable to watch the State of the State,” he said. “She challenged us as much as we’re going to challenge her.”