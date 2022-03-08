State Sen. Curt VanderWall will be receiving the Peter Pettalia Memorial Sunshine Award from the Michigan Press Association as the group notes public servants working to promote and protect government openness.
“He understands how important permanent legal notices of government activity is to the taxpayers of Michigan,” stated the MPA in its release. “As the leader on this issue in the Senate, he shepherded the newspaper modernization bills to a unanimous vote and continues to work on getting these bills, which would provide even more transparency to Michiganders, through the House.”
VanderWall, R-Ludington, told the Daily News Tuesday afternoon that he appreciates the honor.
“I was a bit surprised. I know I’ve been working on this bill for a while. It’s always nice to be recognized. It’s great to be appreciated for the work that you do. It’s truly one of those things for our newspapers and for citizens to make sure we have.”
The bill, Senate Bill No. 258, allows for public notices to be seen on newspaper websites without a subscription.
“It’s in the house. I’m hearing rumors that it could come to the floor either this week or in the next week or two,” VanderWall said. “I’m hoping that this happens in the next couple of weeks.”
Once it passes the house, it will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature.
The Peter Pettalia Memorial Sunshine Award is given annually to public servants that strive to promote and protect government openness, according to the release from the MPA. The award is named after former State Representative Peter Pettalia of Presque Isle who embodied support and understanding of the importance of keeping citizens informed through a transparent government.
VanderWall is joining two other recipients of the award, and they each previously were honored. Senator Ed McBroom, R-Wauchedah Township, and Senator Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, were honored for their respective work in amending the state’s Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act to include the state legislature and the governor’s office.
“The leadership exhibited by these three elected officials continues to benefit all Michigan citizens,” stated Dirk Milliman, chairman of the MPA’s Public Police Committee. “They understand that the work of government is owned by the taxpaying citizens of our state. Information created by government is information that belongs to the citizens. We salute them and thank them for their leadership and dedication to open government.”
The Peter Pattaglia Memorial Sunshine Award is given in conjunction with Sunshine Week, the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community, according to the release from the MPA. It will be celebrated this year from March 14-20.