Curt VanderWall, the 102nd State Representative who’s district includes three-quarters of Mason County and other portions of counties along the lakeshore, said the 2023 State of the State Address delivered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved to the middle and laid a foundation for more political aspirations.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, called the speech very political, and Whitmer “moved to the middle pretty quickly.”
“She was working hard to get to the middle of the road,” he told the Daily News between legislative sessions Thursday evening. “I believe that is for potential political aspirations.”
VanderWall said he thought Whitmer used the speech to perhaps use as a springboard to run for national office.
“I would say she has a dream for running for president,” he said.
The Whitmer administration is the first Democratic one to have majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. There are slim majorities — two seats each for both the state House and Senate — but VanderWall said the governor knows she will need to hang onto those majorities and then some.
“If she can get some of those things done (she sought), it bears really good potential for her political future,” he said. “I believe she tried to meld into the middle. She had some ideas that lean to the left, but she worked on some ideas that I thought, of course, are important to northern Michigan and the future of the state.”
While Whitmer gave ideas and was scarce on the details — those details are expected in two weeks when the budget is presented — VanderWall praised the governor on raising the earned income tax credit.
“We’ve moved a long ways on that already,” he said. “I support that. I believe we can’t wait until late 2024. People are hurting now because of the inflation. WE need to make sure that that tax rebate can get done yet in 2023.
“For working families, that’s pretty sizable money. She threw a number out there that families could see up to $3,000. (That money) will go a long way.”
Another area that VanderWall was encouraged by was the promise to bring pre-kindergarten available for four-year-olds. VanderWall viewed it through the lens of child care and the challenges faced by families with children those ages in getting kids cared for.
“That’s something we’ve advocated for a long time.”
Some differences, though, were with mental health. VanderWall said he can’t support increases in mental health where more beds are created for those needs. More details, though, weren’t given, he said.
Because the state’s coffers are flush, VanderWall also warned that the state needs to ensure that the state isn’t hit hard if the economy takes a turn for the worse.
“We can’t go free-wheeling. We still need to be financially responsible,” he said. “We’re looking forward to what that looks like (in the next budget). It’s been very tight-lipped.”
VanderWall was joined in the chamber by Bill Schwass and Schwass’ daughter.
“I thought it was very good to have somebody from our farming community there,” he said.
With VanderWall now on the house’s Agriculture Committee, he said he was disappointed that agriculture was not mentioned in the speech “being that is our second largest economic driver in the State of Michigan.”
In a press release, 101st State Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont — which represents the four eastern townships of Mason County — was opposed to essentially everything Whitmer said.
“I was astonished that the Democrat legislators could applaud the governor for her goal to provide free universal pre-kindergarten education to all four-year-olds in our state, while also applauding her for wishing to remove the 1931 law, meant to save the lives of unborn babies, who will never attend any school,” Fox stated in the release. “Free Pre-K means more tax dollars would be used to put children in schools sooner. Is the governor’s goal to help parents, to educate children, to provide daycare or to erode parental control over their children’s education?”
Fox also is against Whitmer’s plan to that allows tax deductions for some retirement plans. Fox stated the plan accounts for only 15% of retirement plans in the state, but not all. The release stated Fox believes tax relief should be distributed “fairly” because everyone is dealing with inflation.