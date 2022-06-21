HAMLIN TWP. — A trio of zoning variances was granted to a proposed development of a Dollar General store during a meeting Tuesday evening of the Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals.
Midwest V LLC sought to build a retail store larger than 1,500 square feet, have fewer parking spaces than required for a building of its size and have more than 25% of the land in the parcel be impervious — in other words, have either a building or paved parking on it.
The proposal was passed, 3-2, with Rob Williams, Howard Dekker and Ron Key voting for it and Larry Rees and Joe Muzzo dissenting.
The proposed size of the store is 10,640 square feet. For a building at that size, the township’s zoning ordinance requires 55 parking spaces, but the developer sought 35. And, the proposed development sought to have 33% of its land, or roughly one acre of the 2.7-acre parcel, have impervious coverage instead of the ordinance’s requirement of 25% or less.
“The building size and parking size is typical for this size development,” said Joe Westerbeke of ENG Engineering.
The proposed development is for 3628 N. Jebavy Drive, northeast of the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Dewey Road or across Jebavy Drive from Hamlin Grocery. Westerbeke showed the board preliminary drawings that indicated the driveway for the proposed Dollar General would be off of Jebavy Drive, north of Dewey Road.
Westerbeke said the developer will be putting forth plans for the well, septic and drain basin after the variances were approved by the board. Landscaping will be done in accordance to the township’s regulations, and the development said it will work with the drain and road commissions as well as the health department as it goes through its steps.
Questions from the board to the developers were about trucks going into and out of the proposed building. Discussion also centered around the high water that frequently plagues the area near the intersection, particularly along Dewey Road east of Jebavy Drive.
“That property, that road (Dewey) is flooded my whole life,” Rees said. “It’s just going to add to whole mess that happens at that corner.”
Zoning Administrator Kathy Genter said the firm will still need to submit its site plans to the township for approval.
If constructed, it will be the fifth Dollar General store in Mason County. The others are located in Grant, Branch and Pere Marquette townships and the City of Scottville.
The board also reviewed two other variance requests. One was to rebuild a boathouse on a nonconforming lot, and it was passed unanimously. The second was to allow for rebuilding and repairing a boathouse within 4 feet of the sideline setback, and it was passed unanimously.