Two annual reports, the hiring of an architect for the courthouse roof and bulletproof vests for sheriff’s office deputies will be on the agenda for the Mason County Board of Commissioners when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The county will consider hiring an architect to oversee the replacement of the 30-year-old roof at the courthouse. In the resolution, WTA Architects of Saginaw is recommended to do the job. The firm has worked on various projects around the state including jobs at the state capitol and at Michigan State and Central Michigan universities. WTA cited work on the athletic building roof and veranda at Belle Isle Park in Detroit and Hoyt Public Library in Saginaw as comparable projects to the courthouse.
WTA Architects was also the low bidder at $15,000. Other bids were received from Century A&E Corporation ($18,056) and Architectual Classics ($26,200).
The county will consider an agreement with 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County to secure substance abuse beds in the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center. The cost to the Mason County courts for sending a juvenile there will be $175 per day for a detention bed, $195 per day for the Lighthouse program, $195 per day for specialized/individualized treatment and $400 per psychological assessment if the assessment is done by the 20th Circuit Court.
The board will consider purchasing 14 bulletproof vests for Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The total cost is $9,094, but Chief Deputy Oscar Davila wrote the board that the sheriff’s office is expecting half of the cost to be covered by the U.S. Department of Justice through grant funding.
The board will consider raising the erosion sedimentation control permit fees in two areas. There is a proposed change for the soil erosion and sedimentation control plan review and inspection fees. The current fee for commercial, industrial and other developments larger than 2,500 square feet is $200 plus $100 for the first acre and $75 per additional acre or fraction of an acre. The proposed change is for $100 per acre with factional acreage rounded up to the next acre.
The other proposed change calls for all mining activities for sand, gravel and topsoil to be exempt from paying double after the second year. Instead, they will continue to pay a yearly acreage fee until the permit is finalized and closed.
The commission will hear annual reports from Kevin Hughes of District Health Department No. 10 and from James Kelly of the Michigan State University Extension.
The board will consider four resolutions of declarations. One is to declare the week of May 9 through 15 as Police Week in Mason County. A second is declare May at Mental Health Awareness Month. A third is to honor Joseph Baxter for his work leading the Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund Commission. The fourth is declare June 26, 2021, as Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Day.