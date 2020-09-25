The Veggie Van made three stops on Thursday — Dollar General in Branch Township, St. Bernard Catholic Church in Irons and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Riverton Township.
The Veggie Van is a YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids program in partnership with Spectrum Health. The van is a mobile farmer’s market that offers free produce grown in Michigan to people on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This is the program’s fourth year, according Autumn Rose, a YMCA staff volunteer that was handing out bags on Thursday.
The Lakeshore Food Club was also recruited to help this year.
“This year we thought it would be a good idea to partner with the food club because they weren’t open for a while,” said Patricia Ezdebski, communication manager for Spectrum Health’s northwest region.
This year, the program did a drive-up style where people stayed in their vehicles.
Approximately 40 vehicles went through the Branch and Riverton locations and there were about 35 at Irons.
“We had 500 bags, so all together that’s how many about how many we’ll be giving out,” Ezdebski said.
At the St. Paul United Methodist Church, vehicles lined up around the front and down the road before the van arrived just after 2 p.m.
Ezdebski arrived before the van and started to hand out the bags she had in her trunk.
“This is the first Mason County drive-thru, but we’ve been doing them for a number of weeks in other spots,” Ezdebski said.
Volunteers from the YMCA, Spectrum Health and the Lakeshore Food Club gave out the bags of produce that included carrots, potatoes, cucumbers, apples and more.
“The YMCA has an agreement with area farmers to provide (produce). This is a service for all the Spectrum Health Service area,” Ezdebski said. “It’s healthy, it’s delicious and it’s local. It promotes healthy eating. The hospital has to be available for people who are ill and sick, but the idea is to prevent illness and a healthy diet plays such a big part.”
Each bag weighed about two pounds and was given out according to how many people were in a household.
In a normal year, the Veggie Van is at the Family AfFair in Scottville, Friday Night Live in downtown Ludington and the Spectrum Health Win With Wellness screenings at the hospital.
Ezdebski said this was the first year they had drive-thru pick ups and it turned out well.
“Normally we have the Veggie Van at various events, but because they were canceled, we decided to do it this way where we feature a drive-thru event. Then people just drive through, they don’t have to get out of their cars and we hand them the produce. No one has to touch anyone or be close to anyone,” she said.
Ezdebski said they chose locations that are considered food deserts, where there isn’t immediate access groceries nearby. That way people don’t have to spend a lot of gas money driving to places like Ludington or Scottville for the fresh fruits and vegetables.
The majority of people who came to the three locations on Thursday were elderly or families, but usually it’s a variety of demographics.
“It’s pretty much across the board,” Ezdebski said.
The food that was not given away on Thursday was donated to the Lakeshore Food Club.
The Veggie Van will return to the area Thursday, Oct. 1, in Fountain and Free Soil. The time and exact locations have still to be determined.